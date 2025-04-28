CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CELEBRATES THE BRAND's 300Th OPENING IN MELBOURNE, FL

Fast casual concept to commemorate milestone opening on May 7, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its 300th restaurant nationwide, located at 1301 S. Babcock St. in Melbourne, FL. This milestone follows a robust pipeline of development, with Chicken Salad Chick welcoming 37 new locations in 2024, followed by 21 in the first half of 2025 alone. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, May 7, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year* .

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:



Wednesday, May 7 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Thursday, May 8 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chick collapsible dog bowl and dog bandana!**

Friday, May 9 – BOGO large Quick Chicks all day!*** Saturday, May 10 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chick Tumbler with lid and straw!**

Chicken Salad Chick of Melbourne is owned and operated by first-time franchisees and mother-daughter duo, Allison Gibson and Cathy Brown. The restaurant is a true family business, with Allison's husband, Stuart, and her father, James, also serving as partners. Before signing on as franchise owners with Chicken Salad Chick, Allison spent 12 years in the dental industry, while Cathy dedicated more than two decades to her role as a general manager at LensCrafters. Combined, they bring over 30 years of experience in customer service and team leadership to their new venture.

Their introduction to Chicken Salad Chick came in 2021 after visiting the Gainesville, FL restaurant. The brand's warm atmosphere, high-quality food, and mission to "Spread Joy, Enrich Lives, and Serve Others" immediately resonated with them. Inspired by that experience, they decided to bring the Chick closer to home. Melbourne, with its laid-back coastal charm and strong sense of community, felt like the ideal place to introduce the brand. Locals have been eager for new dining options, and the response to the upcoming opening has already been full of excitement.

"My mom, Cathy, and I have always dreamed of owning a business we're passionate about and could operate together as a family. Chicken Salad Chick is helping make that dream a reality," said Allison Gibson, franchise owner, Chicken Salad Chick of Melbourne. "Chicken Salad Chick is a unique, one-of-a-kind restaurant concept we truly believe in. We love the soul behind this brand, and it's incredibly special to open our restaurant as the 300th location. We can't wait to share Chicken Salad Chick with the Melbourne community and neighbors soon."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Melbourne restaurant offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, curbside, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney, Chicken Salad Chick has experienced massive growth over the past decade, expanding from just 32 locations in six states to a network nearly ten times that size. Now celebrating its 300th restaurant opening, Chicken Salad Chick continues to gain momentum with plans to open 47 locations in 2025, including a milestone debut in its 22nd state, Kansas, later this year. With a strong development pipeline and growing interest from prospective franchise owners, Chicken Salad Chick shows no signs of slowing down.

"When I joined Chicken Salad Chick as CEO in 2015, our footprint was relatively small, but our vision was big," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "To see how far we've come is incredibly rewarding, and I sincerely thank our dedicated franchise owners, company operators, and support center team. They're the heart of this brand, and their passion is what drives us forward every day. As we grow, we remain steadfast in our purpose to 'Spread Joy, Enrich Lives, and Serve Others' in each market we serve. With many more openings on the horizon, we're excited to savor this moment. We're cheering on Allison and Cathy as they open their first location here in Melbourne and are confident that they're ready to deliver the delicious food and Southern-style hospitality our new and returning guests love us for."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Melbourne team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Melbourne, the restaurant will be raising money for The Children's Hunger Project, which provides weekend meals and fights childhood hunger and malnutrition during the school year in Brevard County.

Chicken Salad Chick of Melbourne will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information, visit . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit:



*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older, and purchase a Chick Trio. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Dine in only.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase one Large Quick Chick. Not valid with any other offers. While supplies last. Limit of three per order. Not valid for online orders.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to operate 300 restaurants in 21 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See for additional information.

