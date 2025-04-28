Israeli Startup AI Light Fights Misinformation By Identifying AI-Generated Or Manipulated Content

TEL-AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Light has developed a revolutionary platform marking a turning point in the global battle against misinformation, disinformation, and distorted content – a global challenge recently defined by the World Economic Forum as "today's most significant concrete risk to humanity";

. The platform enables users to upload image, video, and audio files or URLs from virtually any news source or social network – and receive a detailed, comprehensive analysis within seconds that determines, among other things, whether an image, video, or text was created by artificial intelligence (AI) or underwent manipulative graphical editing;

. Additionally, AI Light's platform includes various groundbreaking practical models, such as:



A model that identifies the context in which the examined elements were presented (for example, whether an image was actually taken where claimed, on the claimed date, etc.);

Continuous monitoring of social networks to detect unauthorized distribution of original content; Fact-checking function – a model that verifies the accuracy of information contained in the examined text;

. AI Light's platform is the only comprehensive solution on the market that combines fake content detection, manipulation detection, and real-time context analysis in one place;

. The platform can be accessed via the website as well as through a unique WhatsApp bot that requires no pre-registration, is simple to operate, and provides quick answers about whether an image, video, or text was created by AI or underwent graphical editing;

. Even before its official launch, the platform has gained over 10,000 registered users and is already in regular use by journalists and leading news organizations in Israel and worldwide, academic institutions, content creators, social media influencers, and more;

. Maureen Sarnio and Guy Rosenthal, AI Light's co-founders: "We're thrilled to see our vision – minimizing the scope of fake news and its destructive consequences while promoting fact-based discourse – taking shape."

An Innovative Israeli Startup

An innovative Israeli startup operating under the name AI Light has developed an AI-powered platform designed for identifying, monitoring, and verifying digital content. Today, the company announces its transition from successful POC (proof of concept) phase to opening the platform for public use. The platform has already been successfully tested by over 10,000 registered users, including business entities such as media outlets, academic institutions, and content organizations, as well as individuals like content creators, journalists, and influencers who needed to verify various types of high-volume content to authenticate its reliability.

Additionally, social networks can use the system to more efficiently identify and remove fake or manipulative content; government bodies can track trends in the spread of misinformation and counter foreign government influence; companies and business organizations can protect their brands from the spread of misleading or harmful information; and educational institutions can use the tool for teaching critical thinking and digital literacy (the ability to understand computing and internet environments) among students.

Concurrently, AI Light is launching a free WhatsApp bot for public use, providing quick and simple answers about links, images, and video files that any user can submit for verification. After the analysis, which takes only seconds, users receive feedback on whether the content is genuine, AI-generated, graphically manipulated, and more.

Additional features include a model that identifies the context of examined elements (for example, whether an image was actually taken where claimed, on the claimed date, etc.); a model that monitors the web to detect unauthorized distribution of original content and alerts accordingly; a fact-checking function to verify the accuracy of information in examined text; and more.

Currently, AI Light's platform achieves a very high accuracy rate (approximately 90%) in detecting fake and manipulative content. This accuracy level results from continuous development, training models on vast databases, and constant improvement based on feedback from professional users.

A Tangible Threat to Humanity

In an era where misinformation and often manipulative content floods social networks and traditional media, AI Light offers a technological tool that provides a comprehensive solution to this challenge that has become a danger threatening world order, enabling us to answer the question we all ask ourselves at least once daily: is this real or fake?

The World Economic Forum's (WEF) recently published Global Risks Report determined that the greatest threat to humanity – at least in the short term – is misinformation and disinformation. Indeed, in recent years, we've witnessed a disturbing phenomenon of widespread dissemination of false, fabricated, and often manipulative information worldwide in attempts to influence public opinion, change public agendas, bias elections, and even alter reality perception (consciousness engineering).

This content, including fake videos, images, and texts, spreads at tremendous speed across social networks and traditional media, disrupting people's ability to conduct intelligent discourse and make decisions based on universally agreed-upon facts. Another devastating consequence is severe damage to the credibility and reputation of information sources, media channels, and content creators, and harmful polarization of discourse in media and social networks.

Accordingly, a Gartner study determines that by 2028, approximately $500 billion is expected to be invested in solutions to prevent misinformation. The potential market includes about 30,000 global media organizations, over 3 million content sites, online media platforms and influencers, and about 50 mega-organizations for investigative journalism and research. Beyond this, the independent content creator market requiring content verification tools is estimated at about 200 million users.

"We are proud to present OverSee as a comprehensive solution to tackle the challenge of misinformation and AI-generated content," say Maureen Sarnio, the startup's CEO, and Guy Rosenthal, CTO, who founded AI Light. Both previously served in various senior positions at different high-tech companies and crossed paths at the Israeli startup Flow, where Sarnio served as CEO and Rosenthal as VP of Algorithms. "We're thrilled to see our vision – minimizing the scope of fake news and its destructive consequences while promoting fact-based discourse – taking shape. We believe that strengthening public trust in deserving reliable media outlets is one of the most significant milestones on this path, and that's exactly what our platform does."

"Over the past year, we've worked with various media outlets, academic institutions, and content creators, understanding how fake news is truly an epidemic and how determined media organizations are to combat it. The feedback helped us significantly improve and streamline the platform, strengthening our confidence in our technology's ability to create meaningful change in the field. We believe our system will enable news organizations, digital platforms, and individuals to protect the truth and strengthen public trust in the information they receive."

A Simple and User-Friendly Super-Model

The innovative platform developed by AI Light over the past year is a system based on NLP (Natural Language Processing), ML (Machine Learning), and other advanced AI technologies for monitoring, securing, and verifying digital content. The platform is ready for use and offers various tools and capabilities, including identification of similar or identical content, sometimes resulting from copyright infringement.

Through a super-model that orchestrates dozens of other models (OrchestratorNet), the platform provides mechanisms for content verification and authenticity checks of videos and images, and uses AI technology for cross-referencing to verify content location. Additionally, the system includes advanced analytics providing detailed reports on suspicious activities and trends in misinformation dissemination, and ensures secure transfer and storage of sensitive content through strong encryption.

The platform was built to be highly user-friendly, thanks to a simple and convenient UX/UI interface allowing easy access to the company's developed super-model and through it to the dozens of models it has created. Users can upload content or enter a URL for verification. The system performs comprehensive analysis including cross-fact checking, date comparison, source reliability rating, and frame similarity analysis in videos. Results are displayed clearly, allowing filtering and in-depth analysis of findings.

