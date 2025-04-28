E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Worth $211.42 Billion By 2029: Growth In The Popularity Of Subscription-Based Auto Parts Services Driving Revenues

Major trends in the forecast period include adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for personalized recommendations and customer service, advances in technology enabling easy search and purchase of auto parts online, integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) for enhanced product visualization, emphasis on user-friendly interfaces and mobile compatibility for e-commerce platforms, use of predictive analytics for inventory management and demand forecasting.

The growth of the e-commerce automotive aftermarket is expected to be significantly influenced by the rising trend of e-commerce. For example, in 2022, Ecommerce Europe, a Belgium-based association representing digital commerce businesses across Europe, reported that European e-commerce achieved €718 billion in total sales in 2021, reflecting a growth rate of 13% from €633 billion in 2020. Forecasts for 2022 suggest a continued upward trend, albeit at a stabilizing pace, with projected growth at 11% and total turnover expected to reach €797 billion. Consequently, the increase in e-commerce is driving the growth of the e-commerce automotive aftermarket.

The growth of the e-commerce automotive aftermarket market is expected to be fueled by the rising vehicle ownership in the coming years. In April 2024, SMMT Driving The Motor Industry, a UK-based trade association, reported that in 2023, the number of vehicles on UK roads reached a record high of 41.4 million, with car ownership increasing by 1.6% to 35,694,845 units. Consequently, the increasing vehicle ownership is driving the growth of the e-commerce automotive aftermarket market.

Major companies operating in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket market are launching E-Commerce platforms to meet the evolving customer preferences and the growing trend of online shopping. For instance, in November 2022, Alfardan Commercial, a Qatar-based automotive aftermarket distributor and a part of Alfardan Automotive Division, launched an e-commerce platform, alfardancommercial. com, allowing customers in Qatar to access a range of automotive aftermarket products and services online, including tires, lubricants, batteries, and other aftermarket products and services. This move aligns with their digitization plans, offering a seamless shopping experience and access to premium automotive services. The website is available in Arabic and English, and it offers features like dynamic search engines, product promotions, and a 'Fit and Fix Service' for express and premium services.

Major companies in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket market are concentrating on creating advanced solutions, such as automotive B2B eCommerce platforms, to simplify the purchasing process for automotive parts and services. For example, in December 2023, Epicor, a US-based provider of a comprehensive suite of enterprise software solutions, launched its B2B eCommerce platform. This platform serves as an online marketplace that facilitates transactions between businesses, rather than between businesses and individual consumers (B2C).

In February 2022, Bosch, a Germany-based engineering and technology company, acquired a 26% stake in Autozilla Solutions for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aimed to expand the digital B2B marketplace for independent aftermarkets in India. Autozilla Solutions is an India-based online car spare parts marketplace.

Asia-Pacific was the region region in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket in 2024. The regions covered in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

