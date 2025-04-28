EY Unveils Dr. Barry Patel & Dr. Wade Smith As Finalists For Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Southeast Award

Dr. Barry Patel - EOY SE Finalist

Dr. Wade Smith - EOY SE Finalist

EY US unveils Dr. Barry Patel and Dr. Wade Smith of Galt Companies as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Southeast Award finalist

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced the finalists for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Southeast Award. The Southeast program celebrates entrepreneurs from Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors bold entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow.An independent panel of judges selected Dr. Barry Patel and Dr. Wade Smith among 36 finalists for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.About Galt CompaniesGalt Companies is the parent organization of Galt Pharmaceuticals and Galt Phranchise Systems. Galt Pharmaceuticals focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing prescription medications with strong product-market fit-targeting areas of unmet clinical need. The company brings its medications to market through four distinct sales channels, including the industry's first-ever pharmaceutical franchising model: Galt Phranchise Systems. This innovative approach empowers healthcare entrepreneurs to build localized, community-driven pharmaceutical businesses under the Galt brand.Quote from Barry Patel, CEO of Galt Companies“We're incredibly honored to be named finalists for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award,” said Barry Patel, CEO and co-founder of Galt Companies.“Wade and I built Galt alongside a team that has shown remarkable resilience and commitment through every challenge. This recognition is a reflection of their passion, perseverance, and belief in doing things differently to improve healthcare.”Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.Regional award winners will be announced on June 25 during a special celebration in Atlanta, GA and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.SponsorsFounded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, and SAP. In the Southeast, sponsors also include VACO, LLC as the regional Platinum sponsor; ADP and King & Spalding as the regional Gold sponsors; and Babbit Bodner as the regional Silver sponsor.About Entrepreneur Of The YearFounded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forumin November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM competition. Visit ey/us/eoy .About EYEY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.All in to shape the future with confidence.EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.

