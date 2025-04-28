Wireless Engineers Collaborate In First Wi-Co Philadelphia

Wi-Co Logo

- Velaspan Co-Founder and Partner Kerry KulpPHILADELPHIA , PA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wi-Co is coming to Philadelphia. An abbreviation of wireless community, Wi-Co is a series of local and affordable events designed to share knowledge and foster community among wireless network engineers and industry experts.The one-day Philadelphia event will take place on May 15 from 9 am to 5 pm at MOSHULU located at Penn's Landing, 401 S. Columbus Blvd. in Philadelphia. The cost is $100. Click the following link for more information and to register.The local sponsor and host of Wi-Co Philadelphia is Velaspan , an Allentown, PA, company known for designing and deploying advanced wireless networks and cyber security services. Other sponsors include AccelTex Solutions, Arista Networks, Extreme Networks and Hamina Wireless.Velaspan Co-Founder and Partner Kerry Kulp will present at the event. Also presenting are experts from industry leading companies including Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, Extreme Networks, Hamina Wireless, HPE Aruba, and Juniper Networks.Wi-Co was started by UK wireless experts Peter Mackenzie and Alan Blake whose vision was to“bring the herd together” and share knowledge through a series of affordable, accessible, and local events all over the world.“Designing enterprise wireless networks has always been challenging, but now with dramatic changes to the Wi-Fi standard and the availability of private 5G services, wireless engineers need to find more answers than ever,” said Kerry Kulp.“I've taken part in other Wi-Co events and know many of the experts who will be on the stage, so I am confident in the value of this event to every attendee.”About Wi-CoWi-Co, short for Wireless Community, is a privately held organization founded in 2023 by wireless industry experts Peter Mackenzie and Alan Blake, based in the UK. Wi-Co is dedicated to fostering community and knowledge sharing within the wireless networking sector. Their mission is to "bring the herd together" by organizing affordable, accessible, and local events worldwide, creating spaces where professionals can connect, learn, and collaborate. With support from leading technology companies, Wi-Co ensures that its events are both technologically robust and financially accessible. For more information, visit .About VelaspanVelaspan is based in Allentown, PA, and was founded in 2004 as a wireless design and network security solutions firm committed to client trust and transparency. Today, Velaspan offers Managed Private Cellular (MPC) and Active Cyber Engagement (ACE) services along with a full range of Wi-Fi and other wireless network consulting services. The company works with enterprise customers across vertical markets including education, pharmaceutical, healthcare, retail, sports and entertainment, manufacturing, supply chain, and industrial. More information is at .

