Osmosis Launches Limited-Edition Summer Cooling Enzyme Mask For Skincare Professionals

Limited-Edition Summer Cooling Enzyme Mask

Watermelon-Infused Formula Offers Seasonal Skincare Solution with Exclusive April Promotion

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Osmosis, a leading professional skincare brand, announces the launch of its limited-edition Summer Cooling Enzyme Mask , a lightweight formula specifically designed to combat heat and humidity while providing gentle exfoliation and hydration for radiant summer skin.Infused with watermelon extract, niacinamide, and lactic acid, the Summer Cooling Enzyme Mask gently exfoliates while hydrating and refreshing the skin for a summer-ready complexion. This specialized formula fights free radical damage with powerful antioxidants including vitamins A, B, and E, while improving epidermal barrier function and inhibiting skin pigmentation."Our Summer Cooling Enzyme Mask represents the perfect seasonal solution for skincare professionals and their clients," said Brandy Perez, Social Media + Public Relations Manager at Osmosis. "We've carefully formulated this mask to address multiple summer skincare concerns – from heat-stressed skin to post-sun exposure – while providing the refreshing, cooling experience clients crave during warmer months."Throughout April 2025, Osmosis is offering an exclusive promotion: Customers who purchase three Summer Cooling Enzyme Masks (30mL) will receive one mask free, plus four deluxe mini samples (5mL). This package, valued at $130, will be available for $75 – representing a savings of 42%.The Summer Cooling Enzyme Mask can be incorporated into professional services or recommended for at-home use. For enhanced results, skincare professionals can suggest storing the mask in the refrigerator before application to maximize its cooling and soothing properties. Osmosis also recommends creating a "Summer Glow Kit" by pairing the mask with a hydrating serum and lightweight moisturizer for a complete warm-weather skincare regimen.Available starting April 1, 2025, the Summer Cooling Enzyme Mask retails for $50 (30mL) and is available to skincare professionals at a wholesale price of $25. The limited-time promotion will run through April 30, 2025, and can be purchased through the LIMITED EDITION/SPECIALS section of the Osmosis Professional website or order form.About OsmosisOsmosis delivers innovative, results-driven skincare products for skincare professionals and their clients. With a focus on ingredient efficacy and comprehensive skin health, Osmosis creates transformative products that address multiple skincare concerns while promoting long-term skin wellness. For more information, visit or call 877.777.2305.

Brandy Perez

Osmosis Beauty

+1 877.777.2305

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.