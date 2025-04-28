Dr. Judy Scheel, Psychotherapist, Is Now Accepting Telehealth Patients In California

Dr. Judy Scheel, Psychotherapist

Dr. Judy Scheel, Psychotherapist, expands telehealth practice to California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Judy Scheel, Ph.D., LCSW, CEDS, a nationally respected psychotherapist specializing in psychodynamic psychotherapy, eating disorders, and relationship therapy, is now welcoming a limited number of new telehealth patients throughout California. Building on her established practices in North Carolina and New York, Dr. Scheel offers California residents a unique opportunity to access highly credentialed, confidential care through secure, HIPAA-compliant virtual sessions.

With licensure in California, North Carolina, and New York, Dr. Scheel's expanded teletherapy availability responds to the growing demand for skilled mental health services that are both accessible and personalized. Her therapeutic style emphasizes a deep understanding of unconscious motivations, emotional patterns, and relational dynamics, offering clients a path toward sustainable emotional health and growth.

"Telehealth opens the door to high-quality psychotherapy for individuals who might otherwise face barriers due to location, time, or personal circumstances," says Dr. Scheel. "My goal is to provide the same depth and personal connection virtually as I would in a traditional office setting."

An Integrative Approach to Emotional Wellness

Dr. Scheel draws from extensive training in psychodynamic psychotherapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), and forensic psychology to tailor her approach to each client's needs. Whether helping individuals explore core emotional conflicts, assisting couples in rebuilding intimacy, or guiding families toward healthier communication, Dr. Scheel's work is rooted in fostering insight, resilience, and self-awareness.

Her areas of focus include:

* Depression and anxiety

* Eating disorders and emotional eating

* Relationship and intimacy issues

* Addictions and compulsive behaviors

* Childhood and adult trauma

* Life transitions and self-sabotaging patterns

Clients benefit from her dual expertise in uncovering deep psychological patterns and offering practical strategies to address symptoms and behaviors.

Expertise Recognized Nationwide

Dr. Scheel's professional achievements include earning the Certified Eating Disorder Specialist (CEDS) designation and authoring When Food is Family: A Loving Approach to Heal Eating Disorders. Her work has helped countless individuals heal from the emotional and relational challenges underlying disordered eating.

In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Scheel contributes regularly to Psychology Today , where she authors two blogs,“Sex is a Language” and“When Food is Family.” Through these widely read columns, she shares her expertise on complex topics such as emotional communication, intimacy, trauma recovery, and disordered eating. Her writings reflect her commitment to educating the public, destigmatizing mental health care, and providing accessible psychological insights beyond the therapy room.

She holds advanced post-graduate certifications in:

* Psychoanalytic psychotherapy (Postgraduate Psychoanalytic Society and Institute, NYC)

* Forensic psychology (John Jay College of Criminal Justice)

* Human sexuality and sex therapy (NYU Langone Medical School)

Her diverse background enables her to understand and support clients from a wide range of personal, cultural, and professional backgrounds.

Dr. Judy Scheel and Online Reviews

As part of her commitment to professional ethics and client confidentiality, Dr. Scheel does not solicit or respond to online reviews. She places the utmost importance on protecting client identities and maintaining therapeutic integrity, allowing individuals to seek help with the assurance of complete discretion.

How California Residents Can Connect

Dr. Scheel's teletherapy sessions for California clients are conducted through secure online platforms, ensuring privacy, safety, and convenience. Her approach is ideal for individuals who prefer the comfort of their own home, face geographic limitations, or require flexible scheduling.

"Meaningful therapy is possible wherever trust, respect, and deep listening exist," Dr. Scheel adds. "Virtual sessions allow for the same rich therapeutic relationship that fosters real healing."

California residents interested in scheduling a confidential telehealth consultation with Dr. Scheel can learn more and inquire about availability by visiting .

About Dr. Judy Scheel

Dr. Judy Scheel, Ph.D., LCSW, CEDS, is a licensed psychotherapist with more than 30 years of clinical experience. She specializes in psychodynamic psychotherapy, eating disorders, relationship issues, and trauma recovery. Dr. Scheel maintains active licenses in California, North Carolina, and New York and offers both in-person services in Charlotte, NC, and telehealth appointments across all licensed states.

She is a member of the International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals (IAEDP), the Psychoanalytic Center of the Carolinas (PCC), the Society for Sex Therapy and Research (STAR), and the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.

You can contact Dr. Scheel here:

Shirley Cress Dudley

SCD Consulting Services

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.