A Stirring New Poetic Voice Emerges With 'POETRY IN MOTION MY POEMS' - A Journey Into The Soul's Depths

Exploring love, longing, and the quiet ache of existence through haunting, lyrical verse

CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an age of noise and distraction, a new poem titled POETRY IN MOTION MY POEMS offers a powerful, introspective escape into the raw and ethereal experience of human emotion. With its lyrical cadence and profound imagery, the piece captures the delicate dance between love, isolation, and the eternal rhythm of existence.

POETRY IN MOTION MY POEMS is a poetic meditation on life's dualities-joy and sorrow, light and darkness, presence and absence. It invites readers to float alongside“winged thoughts” through emotional upheaval and tender longing, only to land in the profound silence of the soul's yearning. The poem's voice rises with hope and love, then dives into the aching truth of solitude and the ephemeral nature of pleasure.

“This poem speaks to something timeless,” says the author.“It's about the kind of love and searching that lives beyond words-where the heart sees more than the eyes ever could.”

Presented in sweeping, minimalist language this book evokes echoes of the great modernists while remaining uniquely personal and emotionally direct. Its meditative tone and existential themes place it among works that stir not just the mind, but the soul.

POETRY IN MOTION MY POEMS is available now in select literary journals and will be featured in an upcoming collection of poetry by the author.

