Theralight Unveils New 360 Model Featuring Enhanced Technology And Optimized Wellness Benefits

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since launching the original TheraLight 360 model in 2018, TheraLight has established itself as a market leader, with the system becoming one of the top-selling and most recognized red light therapy beds in both the U.S. and internationally. Now, the new TheraLight 360 model will succeed the original, introducing a series of carefully designed upgrades driven by years of clinical success, customer feedback, and ongoing research.

In a quest for improved performance, TheraLight has engineered the new 360 model with a range of enhancements and upgraded components that boost output, treatment uniformity, and device longevity. "In addition to new upgrades, we've uniquely added LED panels to each end of the TheraLight bed, providing increased red light coverage from head to foot," states Charles Vorwaller, CEO of TheraLight. "Early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with users consistently reporting an improved experience with this new model. This advanced system represents our multi-wavelength LED technology and proprietary features protected under multiple U.S. utility and design patents, with additional patents pending, reinforcing TheraLight's commitment to innovation and leadership in light-based wellness solutions."

Photobiomodulation (PBM), commonly referred to as red light therapy, is becoming increasingly recognized and accepted for its expanding applications in health and wellness. The therapy uses red and near-infrared wavelengths to support a wide variety of physiological processes, including reduced inflammation, enhanced circulation, accelerated recovery, and improved overall vitality. As awareness grows, more healthcare professionals, wellness clinics, and individuals are turning to PBM as a safe, non-invasive, evidence-based modality.

Recognized for nearly 40 years of experience in photomedicine gained through its founder and supported by a growing team of professionals, TheraLight is well-positioned to meet the increasing demands and evolving requirements of the emerging red light therapy industry. The company continues to invest in scientific research, product development, and clinical education to ensure its technology remains at the forefront of the market.

The new TheraLight 360 model is now available for purchase, offering clinics, wellness centers, healthcare professionals and individuals, the opportunity to elevate their red light therapy offerings with the latest in photobiomodulation advancements. TheraLight invites interested providers to experience the difference firsthand and join the growing movement toward light-based wellness.

