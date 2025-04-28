Global Web3 Giants Bitget And Avalanche Join Forces To Boost Web3 Ecosystem In India

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Avalanche has expanded its initiatives in Indian region, working closely with more government agencies on welfare projects and rolling out a mini-grants program to encourage builders at all stages to build on their platforms. Bitget's Blockchain4youth program has pledged $10 million over 5 years, offering scholarships, workshops, and hackathons to the web3 community in India and across the globe. Bitget's Blockchain4Her initiative is aimed at supporting women-led web3 projects in India and across the globe.

The first leg of the program kicked off with the 'HODL ON' tour, which conducted their first two meetup events in Delhi & Bangalore with the mutual agenda to boost education & knowledge about blockchain & cryptocurrencies in the region.

Commenting on the development, Devika Mittal, Regional Head at Ava Labs, said: "India has a very robust Web3 community. Our goal with events is to provide a space to any web3 enthusiast - whether in Delhi or Varanasi, or anywhere else - to connect and build. She emphasized that in 2025, down the year, lots of L1s are launching on Avalanche & promising very strong activity from builders across the board is expected."Commenting on the development, Jyotsna Hridyani, South Asia Head at Bitget, said: "Empowering users with the right knowledge is essential to unlocking the full potential of blockchain in India's digital future. At Bitget, we're committed to bridging this gap through community programs, partnerships with universities, and accessible learning tools."

The goal of the partnership is to widen the reach for awareness across cities in India via more such events & workshops to educate the youth on the potential benefits & applications of blockchain technology. Bitget and Avalanche both have committed to partner for more such initiatives & investments for the rest of 2025.

Global organisations like Bitget and Avalanche are betting big on India as it is the world's top nation in terms of crypto adoption and the second-largest market for web3 developers. India's tech talent is capable of delivering world-class web3 applications if supported by timely grants, experienced mentorship, and global exposure. India is home to more than 1000 web3 startups, and Bitget's mission is to double this number in 2025 through dedicated funding and mentorship channels. The 'HODL ON' tour offers a unique platform for web3 startups in India to showcase their work and secure funding to succeed in their respective field.

Commenting on the success of the Delhi and Bangalore chapters, Akshay Aggarwal, Co-founder & Leading Contributor, Blockchained India, added, "India, with its scale and digital depth, has a unique opportunity to shape how Web3 delivers real value - especially across consumer and enterprise applications. At Blockchained India, we've always believed that relevance is earned through consistent action, not noise. This is an inflection point. Let's continue building with those who see long-term value and are committed to shaping what Web3 can truly become for the masses."

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum pric , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist), and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, users can visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, users can refer to Terms of Use .

About Avalanche

Avalanche is the fastest, most reliable smart contracts platform in the world. Its revolutionary consensus protocol and novel L1s enable Web3 developers to easily launch highly-scalable solutions. Deploy on the EVM, or use your own custom VM. Build anything users want, any way they want, on the eco-friendly blockchain designed for Web3 devs. Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Avalanche uses Proof-of-Stake, which allows tens of thousands of validators to have a first-hand say in the system while consuming minimal energy. For more information, users can visit

Contact

Simran Alphonso

[email protected]

Photo -

SOURCE Bitget