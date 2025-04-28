Northwind Group Provides $45 Million First-Mortgage Loan For The Acquisition And Predevelopment Of 300 East 42Nd Street, A Midtown East Office Building Slated For Residential Conversion

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwind Group , a Manhattan-based real estate private equity firm and debt fund manager, announced the origination of a $45 million senior first-mortgage loan for the acquisition and predevelopment of 300 East 42nd Street, an 18-story office building located in Midtown East submarket of Manhattan. The loan will bridge the property's conversion into a mixed-use asset with 135 multifamily rental units in addition to a long-term leased office component.

The loan was originated by Northwind Debt Fund III, the firm's latest closed-ended vehicle focused on real estate credit investments in major gateway urban markets. Northwind structured a competitive and quick financing solution. Since the beginning of the year, Northwind Group has originated approximately $400 million in new loans, building on the platform's strong performance in 2024, when it closed more than $1.1 billion across its credit platform.

The acquisition and conversion of 300 East 42nd Street are being led by a group of seasoned New York City-based developers, with whom Northwind has a longstanding lending relationship.

Located at the corner of 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue, the property spans a full blockfront just steps from Grand Central Station and the United Nations. The conversion plan takes advantage of the building's as-of-right zoning and efficient floor plates that support residential layouts without requiring additional light and air shafts. The mid-section of the building, which is already vacant and not subject to tenant buyouts, will be converted to residential use. The upper and lower floors, currently occupied by a roster of diplomatic tenants, will remain as office space. The asset will feature dedicated lobbies and elevator banks for the residential and office components, enabling a clean separation of uses. The project is expected to benefit from the 467-m tax abatement program, which incentivizes residential conversions and supports mixed-income housing.

Ran Eliasaf, Founder and Managing Partner of Northwind Group, commented , "We identified an opportunity to originate this loan at a favorable basis, representing a 75% discount to the prior ownership's cost basis for a project that is zoned as-of-right, with no need to relocate tenants, and a clean path to conversion capitalizing on the experience we gained lending on similar assets in NYC. The building's layout is naturally suited for residential use with three sides of light-and-air as the asset spans the full Second Avenue block from 42nd to 41st Street. At the same time, the remaining office component continues to generate consistent long-term cash flow leased to diplomatic tenants. Given its proximity to Grand Central and other transit hubs, employment centers, schools, hospitals, and the UN, the property is wellpositioned to meet residential demand in a supply-constrained market. Northwind is proud to be at the forefront of financing office to residential conversion projects in NYC unlocking much-needed new rental supply".

The financing was arranged by Morris Betesh at Arrow Real Estate Advisors.

About Northwind Group

Founded in 2008 by Ran Eliasaf, Northwind Group is a Manhattan-based real estate private equity firm specializing in debt investments through discretionary, closed-ended funds. The firm has successfully executed over $5.6 billion in real estate transactions across more than 320 properties. For further information, go to .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Northwind Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED