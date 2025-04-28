HONGQI Connects The World With The Shared-Value Mobility Union

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This press conference was not only a showcase of HONGQI's technological strength but also a significant milestone in its global strategy. The debut of the luxury electric sedan EH5 and the luxury electric SUV EHS5 marked the further enhancement of HONGQI's overseas new energy vehicle portfolio. These models embody the essence of HONGQI's DNA-Safety, Intelligence, Green, Health, and Taste-offering global users new, sustainable mobility options.

As the ultra-luxury models of the Golden Sunflower sub-brand, GUOYA became the center of attention with its design language that combines oriental aesthetics and modern technology. This model, which garnered attention at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Paris Motor Show, is set to debut in the global market as a new symbol of the "World's New Luxury," further solidifying HONGQI's position in the international premium mobility manufacturing sector.

After the press conference, HONGQI's senior executives engaged in intensive discussions with representatives from Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, including agents and local government officials. They reached several agreements on market expansion, localization services, and technological innovation.

As part of its global strategy, HONGQI focuses not only on high-level dialogues and cooperation but also on user experience this period, HONGQI dealers visited the Shanghai HONGQI dealership to experience the brand's unique advantages in sales, service, and cultural integration. They were impressed by HONGQI's diverse product lineup and full of praise for its exquisite craftsmanship. The vehicle handover ceremony, door-to-door pick-up service, and the convenient online live-streamed car purchasing model further highlight the brand's "user-centered" philosophy.

Building on its foundation of product, collaboration, and service,HONGQI is presenting a shining "business card" to the world with the principles of "mutual growth in harmony, win-win in innovation, shared success in long-term."Facing an era of revolutionary change for the automotive industry, HONGQI anchors itself to the "Shared-Value Mobility Union," providing a pioneering solution for the internationalization of Chinese automobiles, while outlining a future vision to "create a brand new 'win-win' ecosystem." HONGQI, FOR THE WORLD! On this journey to the world, HONGQI is navigating toward a brighter future, with exceptional products as its vessel and collaboration as its sail, heading toward a vast and boundless future.

Photo -