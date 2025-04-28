Top Cyber Leaders Team Up To Provide Insights In Uncertain Times

Jake Braun, Nitin Natarajan, Jeff Greene, Paul Thomas, Seeyew Mo and Analiese Wagner join CGA bringing expertise in federal cyber strategy

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In times of change and uncertainty, both public and private organizations require trusted partners who have insights into the highest levels of U S. Government cyber policy-making and operations.

Cambridge Global Advisors (CGA), a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) with over a decade of experience in homeland and national security, has expanded its team by adding six senior members to its cyber roster. The new group of experts brings extensive leadership experience from The White House, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), and the private sector, providing invaluable insights into today's most pressing cyber challenges.



Jake Braun – Former acting Principal Deputy National Cyber Director in The White House, DHS Senior Counselor to The Secretary, and Executive Director of the Cyber Policy Initiative at the University of Chicago.

Nitin Natarajan – Former Deputy Director, CISA, Former National Security Council, and longtime homeland security and healthcare leader.

Jeff Greene – Former Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity, CISA and Chief for Cyber Response & Policy in the NSC at the White House, with deep expertise in critical infrastructure protection across the public and private sector.

Paul Thomas – Vice Admiral, USCG (ret.); former Deputy Commandant for Mission Support, charged with implementing the Coast Guard Cyber Strategy.

Seeyew Mo – Former Assistant National Cyber Director for Cyber Workforce, Education, and Economic Advancement at the White House Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD). Analiese Wagner – Former Cyber Policy Advisor, ONCD, the White House, with expertise in strategy, implementation, and workforce development.

"This team of cyber experts has developed policy and executed operations at the highest levels of the U.S. Government," said Jake Braun, former acting White House Principal Deputy National Cyber Director. "Collectively, they possess peerless insights into current federal cyber plans, programs, budgets, and acquisitions." Braun will assume the role of CEO at CGA.

These appointments strengthen CGA's already formidable capabilities in cyber policy and budget analysis, acquisitions, regulatory frameworks, and cyber workforce development-areas where the firm already provides support to federal, state, local, and international infrastructure operators.

"This is a pivotal moment for cybersecurity," said Doug Lute, CGA chairman and former United States Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). "These leaders have secured the most targeted systems in the world. We're proud to bring their insight and impact to bear for our clients."

For more information, contact: [email protected] .

SOURCE Cambridge Global Advisors

