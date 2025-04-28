Inventhelp Inventor Develops Innovative Baby/Toddler Care Accessory (ASP-435)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique solution for calming a fussy baby without actually having to drive around in the car," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the BREATH OF FRESH AIR. My design would comfort and soothe the child, and it would provide added convenience for parents."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective accessory for babies and toddlers to simulate the experience of riding in the car. In doing so, it offers a soothing effect to help the child sleep. It also eliminates the need for the parent to drive around in the car. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-435, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

