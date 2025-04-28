Heartcor Solutions Announces Exclusive Partnership With Wellysis To Make The Wellysis S-Patch Wearable ECG Device Available To Heartcor's Clinical Trial Partners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Cardiac safety trials are essential to the development and commercialization of a wide variety of medical devices, medical procedures, pharmaceuticals, and everyday products like dermatology products and over-the-counter medications. However, compliance and completion by participants can influence clinical outcomes. By delivering remote monitoring devices – like the Wellysis S-Patch – that are easy for participants to use and wear with minimal disruption to their daily lives, but that also capture and transmit consistently accurate ECG data, HeartcoR Solutions improves the clinical trial outcomes for healthcare companies and participants. As a result of this partnership, HeartcoR Solutions has the exclusive rights to offer the S-Patch to its partners to be used in global clinical trials.

"This is an exciting milestone in our continued growth," said Ciaran Cooper, CEO of HeartcoR Solutions. "Partnering with Wellysis brings significant benefits to our company and our customers, offering an innovative and cost-effective new technology that will directly enhance the services we provide. With the addition of the S-Patch and our exclusive partnership with Wellysis, we continue to expand our capabilities in remote safety monitoring."

The Wellysis FDA-cleared ExL model S-Patch, a state-of-the-art cardiac monitor, is designed specifically for extended testing periods of up to 14 days on a single battery charge. Weighing only 9g, the S-Patch is a small and lightweight wearable device that minimizes noise while accurately collecting ECG waveforms, resulting in a high detection rate for arrhythmias. The S-Patch is waterproof and comfortable to wear, providing ease of use during routine daily activities – ideally suited for patient-centric clinical trials.

"This collaboration leverages our FDA-cleared ExL model S-Patch – the world's most advanced continuous ECG wearable," said Young Juhn, CEO of Wellysis. "Purpose-built for extended testing, it delivers unmatched signal fidelity in an ultra-light, virtually imperceptible, waterproof, and reusable form factor. Operating for weeks on a single charge and enabling rapid turnaround within minutes, the S-Patch integrates seamlessly with industry-trusted electrodes, ensuring compliance, clinical insights, operational efficiency, and trial outcomes."

HeartcoR Solutions LLC, headquartered in the Chicago area, is a leading cardiac core laboratory with a strong reputation for supporting pharmaceutical and medical device safety studies in clinical trials around the world. HeartcoR delivers expert ECG recording, certified technician analysis, electrophysiologist overreads, and validated dataset delivery to support its customers' global regulatory filings. HeartcoR Solutions provides the latest ECG recording and telemetry technology to collect, analyze, and deliver data for cardiac safety studies, while its systems and team of experts effectively support both site-based and decentralized clinical trials. Learn more at . Follow on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Wellysis is a digital healthcare company spun off from Samsung, focused on providing innovative ECG monitoring solutions, particularly their flagship product, S-Patch. Their mission is to improve patient care and facilitate better cardiovascular health through continuous ECG monitoring and data-driven insights.

