Pager Health(SM) Expands Commitment To Help Health Plans Grow ASO Business, Appointing Jill Kirchner As VP Of Health Plan Partnerships And Growth

New Role Highlights Pager Health's Supportive Partnership with Health Plans to Provide Scalable and Efficient Digitally Enabled Member Advocacy Solutions

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager Health SM , a connected health platform company serving more than 26 million members, announced that Jill Kirchner, a seasoned healthcare executive and high-impact sales leader, has been named Vice President of Health Plan Partnerships and Growth. Her appointment is the first of many milestones in Pager Health's broader strategy to drive Administrative Services Only (ASO) profitability and market share for health plan partners.

Kirchner comes to Pager Health from Accolade, where she served as Vice President of Partnerships, leading the company's development of innovative distribution channels and alternate paths to revenue growth. During her tenure there, Kirchner leveraged multiple Accolade capabilities to develop several groundbreaking partnerships that drove revenue in embedded book-of-business solutions and expanded ASO membership retention and growth. During her time as Senior Director of strategic contracting at BioTelemetry, the company achieved $450 million in sales before being acquired by Philips' Connected Care business segment in 2021. Her more than two decades as a healthcare executive also include leadership roles in management and business development at Walgreens and Aetna.

In her new position, Kirchner will lead Pager Health's ASO channel development initiative to support health plans seeking to grow and retain their ASO line of business. Unlike other connected health platforms that compete directly with health plans for employer business in the ASO market, Pager Health exclusively partners with health plans to enhance ASO services for self-insured employer groups through digital transformation.

"Jill is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of business development and revenue growth," said Walter Jin, Chairman and CEO of Pager Health. "Her appointment strengthens our ASO initiative, adding new executive expertise that further enhances Pager Health's unique role as a partner who is always fully aligned with health plans as they expand their ASO business. Pager Health's cloud-native, API-modular, HIPAA-compliant approach ensures smooth integration to our solutions with minimal IT effort and no need for a full-system overhaul. As a result, we are the ideal partner for health plans challenged by tech debt, the accumulated cost and inefficiencies resulting from suboptimal technology solutions that may hinder their system scalability, compliance, and operational efficiency."

A Next-Generation Approach to ASO Growth

Pager Health is redefining how health plans support members by providing purpose-built, scalable, and digitally led member advocacy solutions that are white-labeled and embedded, enabling health plans to retain their brand integrity and support the full member experience. The company's solutions work behind the scenes with each health plan's existing systems to create a seamless member journey, blending AI, self-service and concierge-level care experiences that guide members to their personalized next best action.

By leveraging Pager Health's integration of AI-based member advocacy services with always-available human support, health plans can streamline operations, boost member engagement, and significantly reduce costs, differentiating their ASO offerings and attracting more employers to their services.

"Pager Health brings a new level of scalability and efficiency to the ASO market by offering the next generation of digitally enabled member advocacy solutions that fully leverage AI yet still provide access to human support throughout the entire member experience," said Kirchner. "And because Pager Health offers a fully white-labeled member experience, health plans that partner with us preserve their brand integrity while benefiting from an expanded and differentiated product suite. I'm eager to share our unique ASO story with health plans."

About Pager Health

Pager Health is a connected health platform company that enables healthcare enterprises to deliver high-engagement, intelligent health experiences for their patients, members and teams through integrated technology, AI and concierge services. Our solutions help people get the right care at the right time in the right place and stay healthy, while simultaneously reducing system friction and fragmentation, powering engagement, and orchestrating the enterprise. Pager Health partners with leading payers, providers and employers representing more than 26 million individuals across the United States and Latin America.

