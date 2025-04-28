Banking Industry Shifts: 14 Key Themes Set To Define 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the 14 critical themes shaping the banking sector in 2025. This report offers predictions, winners, and further insights. With AI projected to surpass $1 trillion by 2030, banks aim for precise implementation by prioritizing key use cases. Explore strategic intelligence for better decision-making.

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Banking Predictions 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest report unveils the 14 pivotal themes set to revolutionize the banking industry by 2025. For each theme, the report offers a series of insightful predictions, highlights potential winners and losers, and suggests further literature for in-depth understanding.

The total AI market is set to be worth over $1 trillion by 2030, which is partly why so many banks experimented so enthusiastically across 2024. However, many banks found it took longer-and cost more, in terms of set-up costs, processing power, and model training-to deliver the requisite level of accuracy in deployments.

In response, in 2025, a more targeted, measured strategy is expected in which use cases are carefully prioritized based on indicative key performance indicators.

Report Scope



The Donald Trump administration and its signature policy suite will be a key driver of themes and trends across 2025. It is not just the direct impacts of trade conflict as well as cryptocurrency promotion and deregulation that financial services providers must consider, but also the reaction that regulators and policy-setters around the world will adopt in response.

The analyst estimates that the total artificial intelligence market will be worth over $1 trillion by 2030. Generative AI continues to occupy mindshare and budget, but with more focus on systematically moving pilots to production in a way that delivers the most high-impact use cases most quickly.

Key Questions Addressed:



What are the key business risks you face in 2025?

Which are the most important technologies to focus on in 2025?

Who are the leading vendors for these technologies?

Where are your competitors investing for tomorrow?

How can you better understand your customers' key challenges? What are the geopolitical risks within your supply chain?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Artificial Intelligence

US-China Trade War

ESG - Social

ESG - Environmental

Ecommerce

AI Regulation

Digital Lending

Personalization

Cloud

Cryptocurrency and Blockchain

Cybersecurity

Open Banking

Social Media Future of Work

Company Coverage:



American Express

Bank of America

bunq

Citi

DBS

Doconomy

Goldman Sachs

Greenspark

HSBC

JPMorgan Chase

Mastercard

Munich Re

UBS

Visa Wells Fargo

