Graphite Market Size To Reach To Hit US$ 45.65 Billion By 2031, Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: Theis expected to reach US$ 45.65 billion by 2031 from US$ 20.38 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Graphite is a crucial part of unconventional technologies such as renewable energy storage, electrical vehicle (EV) batteries, and sustainable electronics. In response to the global shift toward clean energy and electrification, the adoption of graphite is increasing due to its use in lithium-ion batteries that power EVs and store renewable energy.Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles: Graphite plays an influential role in the production of lithium-ion batteries, which serve as the primary power source for EVs. It is a key component of the anode of these batteries, wherein it helps store and release energy. As the adoption of EVs accelerates, the demand for high-quality graphite to manufacture these batteries has surged. Lithium-ion batteries require a substantial amount of graphite because of its high efficiency in energy storage, owing to its ability to withstand multiple charge and discharge cycles.Increasing Investments in Renewable Energy Sectors: Clean (i.e., renewable) energy has gained momentum owing to the depletion of nonrenewable energy resources. Countries are focusing on generating clean energy to reduce carbon footprints. Thus, the utilization of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower has become increasingly important with efforts to transition away from fossil fuels. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the cumulative renewable electricity capacity by wind surged from 825.1 gigawatts (GW) in 2021 to 1,255.9 GW in 2024. Similarly, the cumulative renewable electricity capacity of solar PV rose from 949.0 GW in 2021 to 1,954.6 GW in 2024. Graphite plays a critical role in improving the performance of energy storage systems, energy transmission, and overall renewable energy infrastructure.Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. North America is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation



Based on type, the graphite market is segmented into natural and synthetic. The synthetic segment held a larger share of the graphite market in 2024.

By form, the graphite market is segmented into powder, flake, granules, electrode, and others. The flake segment held the largest share of the graphite market in 2024.

In terms of application, the graphite market is segmented into batteries, lubricants, refractories, friction products, electrode, and others. The electrode segment held the largest share of the graphite market in 2024. The graphite market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development



Key Players: A few major companies operating in the graphite market include GES Europe GmbH, Graphit Kropfmühl GmbH, Pingdingshan Wanhui Graphite Co., Ltd., China Graphite Group Limited, Leading Edge Materials Corp, SGL Carbon SE, Ceylon Graphite Corp, Imerys SA, Graphite Central, and Nanjing GRF Carbon Material Co., Ltd. Trending Topics: A High Focus on Graphite Recycling and the Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles, etc.

Global Headlines on Graphite



Ceylon Graphite and GES Europe Agree to Purchase and Distribution Agreement."

SGL Carbon builds on Diverse Natural Graphite Supply Chains."

Technology partnership with E-Works Mobility." Joint Venture Brembo SGL Carbon Ceramic Brakes (BSCCB) to Expand Production Capacity in Germany and Italy."





Conclusion

Automotive, electronics, and energy are the crucial sectors utilizing graphite. The adoption of graphite is driven by the surge in steel production and the rise in demand for electric vehicles. As countries focus on sustainable energy solutions, the ongoing transition to EVs is fueling the need for high-performance graphite materials, particularly for lithium-ion batteries. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK lead this transformation by prioritizing the advancement of green technologies, along with promoting the local production of essential raw materials. Further, the increasing investments in renewable energy sectors are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors/ suppliers, and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





