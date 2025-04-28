Buoyed By Huge Turnout At Public Meeting, BRS Confident Of Returning To Power

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 28 (IANS) Buoyed by the huge turnout at the public meeting to mark its silver jubilee, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday exuded confidence of returning to power in Telangana.

BRS working President K.T. Rama Rao said the silver jubilee meeting reaffirmed that the party is all set to make a roaring comeback in Telangana

Addressing party workers and leaders, KTR, as the leader is known, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the lakhs of people who attended the meeting, demonstrating their unwavering faith in the leadership of K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

He described the silver jubilee meeting as one of the largest public gatherings in Indian political history and a clear testament to the BRS's enduring public strength.

KTR, who is the son of KCR, claimed that it was one of the largest political gatherings in the country's history. He said it was meticulously planned and flawlessly executed.

Despite traffic mismanagement by the state police machinery, KTR noted that lakhs still reached the venue, showcasing the determination of Telangana's people. He emphasised that the success of the event despite logistical hurdles was a matter of great pride.

KTR made it clear that the Warangal meeting was just the beginning. With KCR vowing to personally lead future movements, KTR called upon the party cadre to prepare for intensified struggles against the Congress-led government's failures, injustices, and corruption.

He urged the party ranks and media teams to expose the government's inefficiencies and counter opposition propaganda at every step, bringing clarity to the people.

Later, in a teleconference with party leaders across the state, KTR thanked every individual who contributed to the success of the event, especially leaders, public representatives, senior activists, and workers from Warangal district and Husnabad. He also lauded the seamless efforts of local coordinators who ensured that participants travelled safely despite logistical challenges.

KTR offered special thanks to the social media teams and the media fraternity for their extensive coverage, which played a critical role in amplifying the event's success.

"The Warangal silver jubilee meeting has become a historic milestone that will be remembered for years to come," he said.

Earlier, BRS MLC K. Kavitha posted on 'X' that 25 years of BRS is the story of Telangana's aspiration and pride.

"Amazed and thankful for this historic outpour of love and support! The grand success of the BRS Silver Jubilee Rally is a mirror to Telangana's heartbeat -with KCR garu, with BRS, today and in the future," wrote Kavitha, daughter of KCR.