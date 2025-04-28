Trump Nears 100 Days In Office Live Updates: Poll Shows Criticism Of Tariff Focus

MENAFN - Live Mint) As US President Donald Trump approaches the 100-day mark of his second term on April 29, 2025, his administration has implemented sweeping changes across domestic and foreign policies, marked by an aggressive "America First" agenda and extensive executive actions.

Executive Actions & Domestic Policy

Immigration: Resumption of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, crackdown on sanctuary cities, and efforts to end birthright citizenship.

Government Efficiency: Creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Elon Musk to reduce bureaucracy.

Social Policies: Reversal of diversity and inclusion programs, termination of gender-affirming care protections, and redefining gender in federal policies.

Pardons: Clemency for 1,500 individuals linked to the January 6 Capitol attack.

Foreign Policy & International Relations

Global Alliances: Criticism of NATO, reduction of foreign aid, and openness to annexing territories like Greenland.

International Agreements: Withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and WHO.

Trade Policies: Implementation of tariffs, straining relations with allies and raising concerns about economic stability.

Trump's first 100 days have seen rapid changes, with supporters seeing them as necessary, while critics worry about their impact on democratic institutions and global stability.

weighs in on Hegseth's struggles: "I think he's going to get it together"

Donald Trump expressed confidence that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will recover from recent issues at the Pentagon, stating to The Atlantic, "I think he's going to get it together." Trump shared that he had a "positive talk" with Hegseth regarding the turmoil. Hegseth was revealed to have shared details of a US military operation in Yemen on Signal with high-ranking officials, which led to controversy. (NBC News)

Trump dismisses polls showing low approval at 100-day mark as 'fake'

President Donald Trump has dismissed three polls showing his approval ratings at the 100-day mark of his second term. In a Truth Social post, Trump called the polls "FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS" and claimed they were driven by "Trump Derangement Syndrome." He argued that the media, which he criticised for focusing on negative stories, was the "enemy of the people," despite his success at the border, calling it "the BEST NUMBER EVER!"

These posts came after the ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll revealed Trump's lowest 100-day approval rating in 80 years, with 55% disapproval and just 30% approval. Two other polls, from the New York Times and Fox News, also showed his approval rating below water.

Tariff focus criticised, Economic approval slips, deportation program backed

A CBS News poll finds a growing belief that the Trump administration is overly focused on tariffs rather than addressing rising prices.

This perception has contributed to a decline in Trump's approval ratings on the economy and inflation.

Despite economic concerns, Trump continues to receive majority approval for his deportation policies.

More Americans are prioritising the economy over immigration when evaluating Trump's performance.

Trump's economic disapproval is especially high among those who believe he has focused too much on tariffs instead of lowering costs.