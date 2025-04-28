Online PR Service Announces: The Number Of Blue-Collar Workers In Türkiye To Approach 10 Million

ISTANBUL - The tides are turning: while white-collar workers express concern over losing their jobs to AI, blue-collar workers are stepping forward. Moreover, the average age among blue-collar workers is decreasing, as members of Generation Z become significant players in this workforce. B2Press, an Online PR Service that compiles global research on the rise of blue-collar workers, reveals the new face of the global workforce. According to B2Press, more than one-third of the fastest-growing occupational groups are blue-collar positions, and 1.7 million new blue-collar jobs are expected to emerge worldwide by 2032.

Unlike prestigious white-collar fields like the technology sector-where around 300,000 jobs have been lost due to the impact of AI-blue-collar workers are gaining stronger job and career security. According to B2Press, the fastest-growing occupational group in terms of employee numbers is agricultural and related laborers, with a 48% growth rate. They are followed by truck drivers and logistics workers, even ranking ahead of software and application developers.

Referring to the World Economic Forum's report, B2Press states that the working-age population will continue to grow, creating an additional 9 million jobs by 2030. At the same time, the demographic map of the workforce is changing. An increasing portion of Generation Z is opting to secure their careers by choosing blue-collar paths instead of attending university, breaking traditional career expectations.

Approximately 32% of Generation Z plans to work in a blue-collar job in the future.

Young workers in their twenties are growing the fastest within the global blue-collar workforce.

It is reported that the share of workers aged 20–24 in total employment has reached around 20%, surpassing both the 25–29 and 25–39 age groups by about 1.15 percentage points.

Highlighting the impact of demographic changes on employment, B2Press notes that several countries will see a restructuring of their talent pools, with Egypt, Zimbabwe, and Colombia leading the way. Portugal and Türkiye are among the top five countries where nearly half of the workforce is expected to face changing talent requirements by 2030. Türkiye, in particular, is projected to offer major opportunities in agriculture and health technologies by 2025, with the number of blue-collar workers expected to reach approximately 10 million. Logistics and warehousing are expected to be among the sectors experiencing the most significant employment growth.

