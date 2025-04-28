Raffles Hotels & Resorts To Debut A Haven Of Enchanted Glamour In Mexico

Raffles Estera East Cape Resort & Residences, located in Mexico's Los Cabos region, is slated to debut in 2029. (CNW Group/Raffles Hotels & Resorts)

The First North American Resort from the Storied Hospitality Brand is Slated to Debut in the East Cape Area of Los Cabos in 2029



NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Raffles Hotels & Resorts, a leading luxury hotel brand of Accor, today announced plans to bring the storied brand to Mexico's Los Cabos region. Raffles Estera East Cape Resort & Residences, created in partnership with ONE Development Group, is slated to debut in 2029, expanding Raffles' presence in North America and marking the global luxury hospitality leader's first resort in the region.

"The announcement of Raffles Estera East Cape, Raffles' first resort in North America, is a landmark moment for our beloved brand. East Cape, with its striking beauty, rich culture, and tradition of warm hospitality, offers the perfect setting to bring our vision to life. This resort will be more than a new destination, it will be a bold expression of our brand's commitment to remarkable design, sustainable practices, and the art of exceptional guest experiences. We're proud to be working with ONE Development Group to create a glamorous new resort that honors the spirit of this remarkable region," said Omer Acar, CEO, Raffles Hotels & Resorts .

The intimate resort and residences are set to occupy a coveted stretch of unspoiled beachfront in Los Cabos' East Cape community, which extends from San José del Cabo to Los Barriles. Just an hour drive from Los Cabos International Airport, East Cape is a highly sought after destination within the Baja California Sur region due to its pristine natural beauty, authentic charm, and tranquility. Uniquely situated in the desert landscape between the Sea of Cortez and the Sierra de la Laguna mountains, Raffles Estera East Cape's exclusive location is set to offer uninterrupted sea views, calm waters, and a swimmable beach, perfect for watersports and exploration of the ocean's rich marine life. Often referred to as the 'Aquarium of the World," the Sea of Cortez is a UNESCO World Heritage Site globally recognized for its vast biodiversity and natural eco-system.

Set to feature 80 rooms and 46 branded residences in a first development phase, Raffles Estera East Cape will be envisioned by the renowned design firm Olson Kundig, known for seamlessly blending high design with nature. The hotel's interiors will be conceived by Studio Paolo Ferrari, and the residences by Huber Design. Both hotel and residential spaces are expected to reflect the glamorous and inspirational spirit of Raffles as well as the distinct culture and heritage of Baja California Sur. The resort will also reflect Raffles and ONE Development Group's commitment to sustainability, bringing world-class best practices and responsible development to every facet.

For an exceptional leisure experience, Raffles Estera East Cape is slated to offer an expansive spa, multiple outdoor pools, a beachfront watersports center, club spaces for both kids and teens, and curated retail offerings. The resort is also expected to feature seven distinct culinary offerings, including a lobby lounge, signature restaurant, specialty restaurant, pool bar, and gourmet café, as well as a signature Raffles Long Bar and Writer's Bar. A state-of-the-art ballroom, in addition to dedicated meeting and exterior event spaces, will provide the perfect setting for elegant gatherings or milestone celebrations. In addition to the hotel amenities, residents of Raffles Estera East Cape will also enjoy dedicated beach and mountain clubs.

"We are honored to have been entrusted by Accor and to be partnering with the iconic Raffles brand to create a one-of-a-kind resort experience that represents the highest standards of luxury hospitality in its first resort in North America. Our vision is to craft an experience that resonates deeply with the character and charm of the prestigious East Cape enclave. In collaboration with Raffles, we look forward to delivering an experience that honors the land, celebrates culture, and invites guests and residents to experience Mexico at its most inspiring," said Luis Sada, Chief Executive Officer, ONE Development Group.

GFG Securities played a key advisory role to ONE Development Group during the management agreement negotiations and has been tasked with securing the debt and equity financing for the development of this landmark project.

Raffles Estera East Cape is Raffles' first property in Mexico and second in North America, joining the successful opening of Raffles Boston.

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,600 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" acco or follow us on X , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and TikTok .

Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Singapore, Paris, London, Boston, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha, Maldives, Jaipur, Phnom Penh and Bali, among others. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,600 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

ONE Development Group, founded in 2009, is a leading real estate developer known for creating innovative environments and unique experiences that have transformed living, working and community interactions across Mexico. ONE Development Group has led the design and development of some of the country's most visionary projects like Arboleda, SOFIA, El Gran, GALA and EMANA in Monterrey; NAYA, NAYAMA in Punta de Mita; ALISIA in Puerto Vallarta; and Estera in Los Cabos. ONE Development Group's portfolio includes over 2,200 high-end, luxury residential units and more than 725,000 square meters of constructed area including office, retail and hospitality assets. Since its founding, ONE Development Group has built and managed real estate developments with over US$2.6 billion in total capitalization and generating more than $3.2 billion in sales, showcasing its extensive experience in equity capital management and its established relationships with leading banking institutions. For more information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" co or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram

GFG Securities, LLC ("GFG Securities") is a boutique real estate investment banking firm assisting public and privately owned businesses with domestic and international investment banking services, including equity and debt capital raising, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic consulting services. Headquartered in Miami, FL, GFG Securities has acted as the primary liaison in debt and equity capital raising transactions exceeding $3 billion, with transaction values between US$20 million and US$500 million. Visit for more company information.

