United Real Estate Is The No. 1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Franchise Brand

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In addition to United's top-performing franchise operations, multiple other brokerage performance rankings issued at the end of Q1 2025 place the firm's owned brokerage operations among those achieving the most growth in agent count, transaction count and sales volume. United ranks in the top ten of the 500 largest real estate companies in America for the fifth year.

Reports also reveal the network experienced exceptional transaction growth from 2020 through 2024 – growing faster than nearly all real estate agencies, as reported in the 2025 RealTrends Verified ranking. United landed at No. 3 in the Five-Year Top Mover category with a 155% growth in volume and a 69% growth in transactions.

Driving these performance results were organic agent count growth, franchise expansion and merger activity. It was among only three brokerages in the top ten to increase transaction count in 2024.

Although the number of REALTORS is diminishing nationally, United expanded its agent count by 13% last year, attracting agents and companies to its network of 22,000 affiliates. In March 2025, Portland, Oregon-based MORE Realty and its 900 affiliates joined United, advancing the network's westward U.S. market expansion.

In each of the last two years, United welcomed the single largest new franchisee in the industry as its offerings increasingly appeal to brokerages of all sizes.

United is currently offering new franchise opportunities to well-established brokerages with excellent, agent-centric cultures from 100 agents to thousands of agents and 500 transactions to 10,000+ transactions in select open markets.

"We spent a decade carefully building a foundation for sustained growth and despite the worst real estate market in decades, our team delivered strong results. Our performance is indisputable evidence that the effort was worth it," said Dan Duffy, United Real Estate Group Chief Executive Officer. "Our continued growth and market share capture is a testament to the professionalism of each and every one of our affiliated agents, brokers, auctioneers and the exceptional, dedicated team that delivers our value proposition daily. We are super excited about what comes next and what our agents and brokers will bring to our playbook," added Duffy.

"All the credit for our extraordinary growth goes to the passionate commitment of our employees, brokers and agents. Their dedication, professionalism and daily execution of our values have fueled our high velocity of growth and momentum, giving us the scale necessary to deliver the tools, and services our agents need to succeed," noted Rick Haase, United Real Estate President. "This, in turn, empowers our agents to better serve their clients and expand their businesses. Our commitment to our people and our purpose is our North Star-and it's why our innovative business model continues to be rewarded with industry-leading success," added Haase.

Other brands under United's umbrella include Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale, Pearson Smith Realty, Leading Edge Real Estate Group, Platinum Realty, Virtual Properties Realty, Benchmark Realty, Premiere Plus Realty, MORE Realty and Texas United Realty.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based BullseyeTM Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 34 states with 170 offices and more than 22,000 agents. The company produced over 73,000 transactions and $26.3 billion in sales volume in 2024.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based BullseyeTM Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes over a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 25,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced 90,000 transactions and $30.7 billion in sales volume in 2024. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstat or UnitedCountry .

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnite . Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstat .

