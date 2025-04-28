Theralight Introduces The New Theralight FIT: Advanced Full-Body Red Light Therapy Bed Now Engineered For 110V Power

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The TheraLight FIT delivers powerful, clinically supported photobiomodulation therapy in a compact, easy-to-use design, bringing professional-grade light therapy to homes, wellness clinics, and sports performance environments without installation complexity or high costs. In contrast to light therapy beds that require 240V power upgrades, including our own professional-grade TheraLight 360, the FIT runs on a standard 110V outlet for true plug-and-play convenience with no electrical or special wiring required. For international applications, configurations are also available to support lower-voltage standards used outside the U.S., ensuring global compatibility.

"The TheraLight FIT is a breakthrough in accessibility, performance and convenience," said Charles Vorwaller, TheraLight CEO. "It FITs any environment, FITs your budget, and helps you get FIT."

The FIT features a high-quality flat acrylic base, providing a stable and supportive surface that makes it easier to lie on and more comfortable to enter and exit, especially compared to curved-based models that can be difficult for some users. The system's structured open frame with integrated wheels allows for quick repositioning, room-to-room movement, and easier access for cleaning and maintenance. Users can operate the TheraLight FIT through two intuitive control options: a built-in 7" touchscreen and a Bluetooth-connected tablet that provides wireless flexibility for personal or mobile operation.

Photobiomodulation (PBM), commonly referred to as red light therapy, is becoming increasingly recognized and accepted for its expanding applications in health and wellness. The therapy uses red and near-infrared wavelengths to support a wide variety of physiological processes, including reduced inflammation, enhanced circulation, accelerated recovery, and improved overall vitality. As awareness grows, more healthcare professionals, wellness clinics, and individuals are turning to PBM as a safe, non-invasive, evidence-based modality.

Recognized for nearly 40 years of experience in photomedicine gained through its founder and supported by a growing team of professionals, TheraLight is well-positioned to meet the increasing demands and evolving requirements of the emerging red light therapy industry. TheraLight continues to invest in scientific research, product development, and clinical education to ensure its technology remains at the forefront of the market.

