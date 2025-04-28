America's Warrior Partnership (AWP) Announces 2025 Recipients Of Leo K. Thorsness Leadership Award And President's Award

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, America's Warrior Partnership (AWP) announced this year's recipients of the Leo K. Thorsness Leadership Award and President's Award. Both awards recognize advocates whose work and support has improved the lives of veterans nationwide. The recipients will be honored at the AWP Awards Gala in Washington, DC on May 8th.

The Leo K. Thorsness Leadership Award is named after the late Col. Leo K. Thorsness, Medal of Honor recipient and founding member of AWP Board of Directors. The award recognizes individuals with exceptional leadership qualities and outstanding service to veteran communities.

This year's Leo K. Thorsness Leadership Award recipient is Ken Fisher, a prominent business leader and philanthropist, serving as co-managing partner of Fisher Brothers, a major family-owned real estate firm with a portfolio valued at over $8.5 billion. He is chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation, which acts as a "home away from home" for families and caregivers of veterans and service members receiving treatment at military and VA medical facilities, providing free lodging and a supportive environment. The Fisher House Foundation has helped more than 534,000 families, saving them an estimated $650 million in out-of-pocket travel and lodging costs. The nonprofit has also awarded more than $35 million in scholarships. Ken has played key roles in national defense policy boards, served on numerous nonprofit and corporate boards, and helped bring the Invictus Games to the U.S. He was appointed by the Bush Administration to the President's Commission on Care of America's Returning Wounded Warriors.

"Ken Fisher and his family created and led a transformative, generational changing program that has enhanced the quality of life for military, veterans, and their families around the world," said Jim Lorraine, President and CEO of AWP. "Ken has always been there providing a home away from home, free travel, and impactful grants to the military community. Through his unwavering dedication, he has created safe, dignified spaces for wounded service members and their families, easing their burden during the most difficult times. Their long-standing commitment has not only improved countless lives but has also set a powerful example of what it means to honor and support those who serve." Said Lorraine.

The second award, The President's Award, honors and recognizes those who have impacted the veteran community as stand-out leaders in the advocate space. This recipient is hand-picked by Lorraine for their exceptional stewardship and dedication to eliminating veteran suicide through the spirit of humanitarianism.

This year's recipient is Tom Deierlein, a 1989 graduate of West Point, Airborne Ranger, and Wounded Warrior. Tom is the co-founder and CEO of ThunderCat Technology, a systems integrator that specializes in data center solutions. ThunderCat is ranked #51 on the Solution Provider 500 and spent 5 years in a row on the Inc 5000. Shot by a sniper in 2006, Tom is a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient and Operation Iraqi Freedom Vet. Additionally, Tom co-founded the TD Foundation which provides aid to children of wounded warriors and fallen heroes. They help American Veterans' families in crisis. Tom is actively involved with various veterans causes from helping transitioning veterans to mental health programs. He is a 2018 recipient of SOCOM Patriot Award.

"Tom Deierlein consistently demonstrates compassion in action through the TD Foundation's unwavering commitment to those who've served our country," said Lorraine. "Through our close collaboration via the AWP Network, the TD Foundation has provided over $350,000 in rapid-response resources and funding to support more than 128 veterans - covering urgent needs from utility payments to keep the lights on, to daycare vouchers for a single veteran mother. Together, we have addressed critical needs swiftly and comprehensively. TD Foundation is not just meeting immediate challenges - but creating long-term solutions that empower veterans and their families to thrive."

The AWP Awards Gala is an industry-leading dinner recognizing individuals that connect and empower veterans and veteran-serving organizations with the goal of improving the quality of life for veterans and their families. "TriWest is honored to be a collaborating partner of AWP and applauds the choices of Mr. Ken Fisher and Mr. Tom Deierlein for these two awards," noted David J. McIntyre, Jr., TriWest President and CEO.

About America's Warrior Partnership:

America's Warrior Partnership is a tax-exempt 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to partner with communities to prevent veteran suicide. They connect local veteran-serving organizations with the appropriate resources, services, and partners to support veterans, their families, and caregivers at every stage of their lives. Their goal is to improve veterans' quality of life and prevent veteran suicide by empowering local communities to serve them proactively and holistically before a crisis occurs. Learn more at or @awpartnership.

SOURCE AWP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED