Lifesight Announces New Partner Program For Agencies, Tech Platforms, And Consultants

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Lifesight's Partner Program focuses on helping its partners deliver incrementality-based measurement that helps marketers make better marketing budget allocation decisions to drive growth and profitability. The program builds on Lifesight's success in measuring over $3.5 billion in media spend across over 300 brands. The program offers access to specialized training, white-labeled solutions, and co-marketing opportunities designed to help drive the education and adoption of incrementality-based measurement.

Most marketers currently rely on platform-reported attribution or multi-touch attribution, which are biased and non-incremental, causing ad spend waste.

Lifesight solves this problem with full-funnel unified measurement powered by causal MMM and geo-experiments, a new approach to measurement vetted by the industry giants like Google and Meta. These methodologies measure the impact of online and offline media on all sales channels.

"In a world where media budgets are under scrutiny, partners who can prove *incrementality* - not just performance - will be the ones who lead. This enhanced partner program is our commitment to helping agencies and consultants do exactly that." Akhil Mevada, Head of Partnerships, Lifesight.

How does it work

The updated program welcomes full-service agencies, martech consultants and platforms who want to help their clients transform their measurement program. Lifesight will support partners through their incrementality journey with a variety of flexible options. We typically see partners onboard their clients into the pilot program, which comes with a free one-month evaluation and a year-long measurement program implementation roadmap. This ensures the client is able to adopt these new insights into their decision-making framework. All options include Lifesight's world-class marketing science services and unmatched partner support.

A recent blog, "The Great Marketing Measurement Revolution ", highlights that agencies and partners who invest in better measurement now will gain a competitive advantage and build a future-proof business model.

