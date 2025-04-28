Inventhelp Inventor Develops New ECU Interface Cable Set (ACC-376)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a technical instructor, I became aware of the many different data interface cables needed for different Caterpillar* ECUs," said an inventor, from Lafayette, Texas, "so I invented the UNIVERSAL BREAKOUT HARNESS. My design would assist a diesel mechanic/technician with quickly diagnosing engine harness problems as well as allow for programming of Caterpillar* ECUs."

The patent-pending invention provides a versatile ECU interface cable set for troubleshooting and programming the electronic control units found on a wide variety of Caterpillar* brand equipment. In doing so, it ensures diesel mechanics/technicians have a complete data interface cable set to meet their working needs. As a result, it helps avoid delays in servicing such equipment. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for diesel mechanics and technicians working in construction, agricultural, and other industries that utilize Caterpillar* brand equipment.

*InventHelp is neither affiliated with nor endorsed by Caterpillar Inc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ACC-376, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

