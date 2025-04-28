Following National Advertising Division Inquiry Of 1Up Sports Marketing, Influencer Voluntarily Modifies Endorsement Social Media Post Disclosures

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following a BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division inquiry, influencer Brittany Mahomes, represented by 1Up Sports Marketing, voluntarily modified social media post endorsements for Skims Body, Inc. to include material connection disclosures consistent with the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) Endorsement Guides.

New York, NY, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division inquiry, influencer Brittany Mahomes, represented by 1Up Sports Marketing, voluntarily modified social media post endorsements for Skims Body, Inc. to include material connection disclosures consistent with the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) Endorsement Guides.

1Up Sports Marketing represents Brittany Mahomes, a well-known lifestyle influencer. Ms. Mahomes has approximately 2 million followers on Instagram.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) inquired about the relationship between Skims and Ms. Mahomes, as well as the measures 1Up Sports Marketing takes to ensure that its influencers provide clear and conspicuous material connection disclosures on social media.

1Up Sports Marketing confirmed Ms. Mahomes had a paid relationship with Skims for the two challenged posts from November 2023, and stated they ensure brand social media posting instructions align with FTC Endorsement Guides before providing them to influencers and that influencers adhere to brand-specific contractual social media obligations.

Ms. Mahomes' posts did not mention or tag Skims in the descriptions accompanying the posts. The Skims brand was tagged in the shared image, which qualifies the post as an endorsement requiring clear and conspicuous material connection disclosure.

During the inquiry, Ms. Mahomes voluntarily modified the challenged posts to include material connection disclosures, and those modifications will be treated, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended the modifications and 1Up Sports Marketing and Ms. Mahomes agreed to comply.

In their advertiser statement, 1UP Sports Marketing stated they“welcome the opportunity to work with NAD in upholding high standards of truth and accuracy.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library . For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive . This press release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.

CONTACT: Name: Jennie Rosenberg Email: ... Job Title: Media Relations