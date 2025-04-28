Investigating Loyalty Programs In Foodservice | From Stamps To Apps: The Evolution Of Foodservice Loyalty Programs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the future of loyalty programs in the consumer landscape through the latest report series. Discover how digitalization, tiered structures, and surprising elements drive engagement in foodservice loyalty programs. Learn strategies to enhance user experience and boost sales.

This report is part of a series on key trends and issues which are currently affecting the consumer landscape in consumer goods, foodservice, and packaging. It discusses short and long-term strategies for foodservice brands using loyalty programs to boost sales.

Loyalty programs historically have lacked mass appeal, but are an increasingly important revenue source for foodservice operators. Programs have evolved significantly from traditional stamp cards, towards more sophisticated, digital, and personalized systems.

Digitalization is crucial to improving user experience of loyalty programs.

Tiered structures are an effective way to accommodate multiple types of customer in one program

Changes to loyalty programs are acceptable if additional flexibility when it comes to redemption of rewards is offered The element of surprise is powerful to engagement while the initial benefits of programs must be obvious and compelling

Gain insight into which type of programs will work best for your business and customer base

Discover the latest innovative strategies competitors are using in their loyalty programs Understand the dos and don'ts of loyalty program design

Overview

Short-term strategies

Long-term strategies Takeaways

Dunkin' Donuts

Legal Seafood

Chipotle

UberEats

Starbucks

KFC

El Pollo Loco

Subway

Costa Coffee

Grub Hub

Yum! Brands

Zomato

Chick-Fil-A

Chuck E. Cheese

Panera Bread

Leon

Pret A Manger

McDonald's

Domino's Wendy's

