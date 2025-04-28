Investigating Loyalty Programs In Foodservice | From Stamps To Apps: The Evolution Of Foodservice Loyalty Programs
Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Investigating Loyalty Programs in Foodservice" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is part of a series on key trends and issues which are currently affecting the consumer landscape in consumer goods, foodservice, and packaging. It discusses short and long-term strategies for foodservice brands using loyalty programs to boost sales.
Loyalty programs historically have lacked mass appeal, but are an increasingly important revenue source for foodservice operators. Programs have evolved significantly from traditional stamp cards, towards more sophisticated, digital, and personalized systems.
Report Scope
- Digitalization is crucial to improving user experience of loyalty programs. Tiered structures are an effective way to accommodate multiple types of customer in one program Changes to loyalty programs are acceptable if additional flexibility when it comes to redemption of rewards is offered The element of surprise is powerful to engagement while the initial benefits of programs must be obvious and compelling
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insight into which type of programs will work best for your business and customer base Discover the latest innovative strategies competitors are using in their loyalty programs Understand the dos and don'ts of loyalty program design
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview Short-term strategies Long-term strategies Takeaways
Company Coverage Includes:
- Dunkin' Donuts Legal Seafood Chipotle UberEats Starbucks KFC El Pollo Loco Subway Costa Coffee Grub Hub Yum! Brands Zomato Chick-Fil-A Chuck E. Cheese Panera Bread Leon Pret A Manger McDonald's Domino's Wendy's
