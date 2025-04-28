Protrain College Announces Exclusive AUSA Military Discount Program With Limited-Time Laptop Offer

Unlock Your Potential with Professional Career Certification Courses with AUSA Military Discounts

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ProTrain College , a leading provider of virtual career education, proudly announces an enhanced initiative designed exclusively for military members, veterans, and their families. Through an exciting partnership with the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), ProTrain College is offering an exclusive 20% discount on its comprehensive professional certification courses . Additionally, for a limited time through July 4, 2025, AUSA members enrolling in select certification programs will receive a free laptop, further supporting their educational and professional journey.

Transitioning from military service to civilian employment often presents unique challenges. ProTrain College is dedicated to addressing these challenges through targeted, accessible education. Their courses cover in-demand fields like cybersecurity, healthcare, project management, logistics, and information technology, preparing members with skills directly applicable to civilian careers. Courses include recognized certifications such as CompTIA Security+, CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional), PMP (Project Management Professional), and Six Sigma.

Betty Gardner, CEO of ProTrain College, emphasized the impact of this enhanced initiative: "We are proud to expand our support for the military community. Offering a free laptop along with substantial course discounts helps ensure that learners have both financial support and essential resources to excel in their studies and future careers."

The inclusion of a free laptop in this limited-time offer underscores ProTrain's commitment to practical support, ensuring learners have the necessary technology to effectively engage with their coursework whether studying remotely, on active duty, or balancing family responsibilities. This additional resource complements the already valuable career certifications, helping members transition smoothly and confidently into civilian roles.

This special promotion exemplifies ProTrain's ongoing dedication to the military community by increasing access to quality education, fostering employability, and enhancing overall family stability and success.

For more information on ProTrain's AUSA Military Discount Program, the free laptop offer, eligibility criteria, or to enroll in a course, visit ProTrain's military discounts page .

ProTrain College is a nationally accredited provider of virtual and classroom-based career training programs, committed to bridging education with employment opportunities. ProTrain College offers affordable, high-quality courses that meet current job market demands, preparing students for successful and rewarding careers.

