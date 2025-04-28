First Responder Neurofeedback Receives Grant From Prevent & Prevail To Provide Neurofeedback For CO Police Department

First Responder Neurofeedback Logo

Prevent & Prevail Grant Funds Proactive NeurOptimal® Neurofeedback Services for Police Officers at the Elizabeth Police Department

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- First Responder Neurofeedback, Inc. , a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the mental health and well-being of first responders, has received a grant from Prevent & Prevail, a 501(c)(3) organization focused on men's and veterans' mental health and suicide prevention.The grant will provide NeurOptimalDynamical Neurofeedbackservices to the officers at the Elizabeth Police Department in Colorado. The program will establish individual baselines and schedule neurofeedback sessions tailored to each participant's goals. Leveraging anonymized data-driven insights, the program will contribute to increased mental health acuity and wellness, both on and off duty."The well-being of our officers is paramount. The stressful nature of law enforcement in an ever-changing environment of increased demand takes a toll. It's our duty to provide each member of the agency with the best tools available to manage that stress and maintain their mental health,” said Elizabeth Police Chief Jeffery R. Engel.“This isn't just about individual well-being-it's about the overall efficacy, strength, and resilience of our entire department."Like so many first responders, law enforcement officers often face high-stress situations and unique on-the-job challenges that can contribute to post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. First Responder Neurofeedback aims to address these challenges by providing a noninvasive brain training solution designed to enhance focus, improve reaction times, and boost overall well-being."I understand the devastating impact of suicide and the critical importance of mental health support, especially for this community," said Jessica Chickering, Founder and Chair of Prevent & Prevail. "Our partnership with First Responder Neurofeedback offers neurofeedback services to the Elizabeth Police Department, providing officers and their families with additional tools and support to build resilience and thrive."Jennifer Tierney, First Responder Neurofeedback Executive Director, shares,“We are incredibly grateful to Prevent & Prevail for their generous support. This grant allows First Responder Neurofeedback to provide critical mental health support to the brave men and women of the Elizabeth Police Department, helping them perform at their best and care for their overall well-being.”NeurOptimal Dynamical Neurofeedback is not a medical treatment, but a brain training method that does not require a medical diagnosis, which can lead to increased interest and adoption. The neurofeedback program is designed to be accessible, safe, and confidential, addressing some of the most common barriers to entry that keep first responders from seeking support.For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Bree DeVita at 303-513-1244 or ....About First Responder Neurofeedback, Inc.First Responder Neurofeedback, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the mental health and well-being of First Responders through innovative neurofeedback solutions. The organization provides NeurOptimalDynamical Neurofeedbackto support cognitive performance, emotional resilience, and overall well-being. Please visit for more information.About Prevent & Prevail, LLCPrevent & Prevail is a non-profit dedicated to supporting initiatives that further the mission of men's and Veterans' mental health wellness and suicide prevention at all levels. We believe that open conversations about mental health and suicide are crucial in breaking the stigma and saving lives. For more information or to support our mission, please visit:

