NILENT And Koomba Partner To Help College Athletes Tackle Gambling Addictions

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NILENT , the digital, gamified education platform for NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) is pleased to announce they have partnered with Koomba , the first preventative mental healthcare platform built for athletes. Through this partnership, high school and college athletes will receive valuable support and education around mental well-being, and have access to Koomba's care team, mental performance coaches, sports psychologists, and sports nutritionists, meeting athletes where they are-on and off the field.

As NIL continues to be front and center for athletes and athletic organizations, stress and mental health challenges have grown exponentially for athletes. A recent University of Michigan study showed that 30% of college athletes struggle with mental health challenges, with that number climbing to over 70% when an injury occurs.

Guided by their strategic medical advisor Dr. Brian Hainline, the first and former NCAA Chief Medical Officer and a national leader in sports mental health, Koomba is shaping a care model in line with leading consensus frameworks like those established by the NCAA and IOC, adding an extra layer to complement existing mental health staff.

"As true advocates for athletes, education around mental health is a guiding principle for NILENT," commented Steven Simmons, Co-Founder and COO of NILENT.“Through this partnership, we can provide meaningful education around such important issues as gambling addiction, which has seen a precipitous rise in conjunction with NIL, while offering an enterprise solution to the colleges and conferences with whom we work.”

"We are thrilled to partner with NILENT to expand our reach to high school and college athletes and make athlete-first care the standard, not the exception. Koomba's focus on early intervention, continuity of care, and culturally aligned coaching is incredibly important during high-risk transition periods for athletes, like the move from high school to college, and from college to retirement,” added Greg Milnarik, Co-Founder and CEO of Koomba.

About Koomba: Koomba is a preventative mental wellness platform that supports high school and college athletes through non-clinical, whole-athlete care. Blending performance coaching, preventative mental health support, and holistic development, through 1:1 coaching, tailored workshops, and a network of expert care providers, Koomba empowers athletes to strengthen their mindset, build resilience, and navigate the challenges of student-athlete life with confidence and clarity.

For more information, visit .

About NILENT: NILENT is the only gamified educational platform which rewards athletes for completing educational modules in four core areas: Financial Literacy, Mental Health Well-Being, Brand Building, and Career Transition. Modules are taught by a representational array of "Module Mentors" consisting of professional athletes, entrepreneurs, and industry experts.

For more information, please visit

