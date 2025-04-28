Los Angeles County Gets Automatic Tax Extension After January Fires: Legal Support Available To Navigate Relief Options

- Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel, NV, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles, California, finally gets a break with tax season automatically extended to October 15th in the wake of the recent fires that engulfed so many parts of LA at the beginning of the year. Individuals and businesses have an uphill battle when it comes to rebuilding and having everything mapped out financially in time for tax season, and this extension aims to relieve some of the burdens victims still face.As a result, wildfire victims now have additional time to assess tax obligations and seek legal counsel if they need direction or more information about their rights. Common reasons for needing a tax attorney include the following:Estate Planning: An attorney can help update existing wills and trusts to reflect personal property loss due to wildfires and how this affects the estate.Tax Relief Guidance: Wildfire victims can have a tax attorney explain the available tax relief programs, such as state disaster relief deductions and credits that may apply to them.Business Interruption Relief: Businesses that were affected by the wildfires can have an attorney explain and help them apply for business disruption-related relief, such as how to report lost revenue and claim eligible expenses.Appeals and Disputes: If tax disputes arise regarding claimed disaster losses or relief, a tax attorney can help with appeals and negotiations to ensure rightful benefits.To further assist, LegalMatch, the leading attorney-client matching platform, has online resources available to those affected by LA county wildfires. Wildfire victims can get matched for free with tax attorneys in the LA county area so they can determine how to move forward successfully. The platform also has an online Law Library with articles on a myriad of legal topics including taxes and tax laws .About LegalMatchLegalMatch California is a California State Bar certified Lawyer Referral Service #0140 dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of legal services in all California counties. LegalMatch California is an innovative forum for lawyers and legal clients to meet. California attorneys interested in joining LegalMatch California must meet membership qualifications and carry malpractice insurance. LegalMatch California, like its parent organization LegalMatch, remains free to consumers.

