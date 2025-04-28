BJP Demands Action Against RJD Workers For Raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogans After Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 28 (IANS) The BJP leaders on Monday demanded strict action against RJD workers who allegedly raised slogans in support of Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Nitin Naveen, Road Construction Department Minister, and Prem Kumar, Cooperative Minister in the Nitish Kumar government, strongly criticised the RJD and called for the arrest of the alleged individuals, demanding they be charged under treason laws.

“The RJD workers have shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' at an event in Lakhisarai district, which is highly objectionable. These are the people who eat the salt of our country but praise Pakistan. This amounts to treason, and they must be booked under the law. This is the real face of RJD,” alleged Nitin Naveen.

Echoing similar sentiments, Prem Kumar said that at a time when the nation is mourning the loss of innocent lives in the Pahalgam terror attack, RJD leaders and supporters are raising slogans for Pakistan.

“It is extremely painful and unacceptable. Their actions constitute treason, and they should be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act,” he said.

Prem Kumar also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting his past actions: "Our Prime Minister has always taken strict action against Pakistan, including the surgical strike. This time too, strong action will be taken."

The alleged incident has further intensified political tensions in Bihar, with the BJP attacking the RJD for what they call "anti-national behaviour" at a sensitive time for the country.

On April 22, at least 26 tourists were killed after gunmen opened fire on innocent civilians in Pahalgam's Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to eyewitness accounts, a group of heavily armed terrorists emerged from the nearby forests and opened indiscriminate fire on civilians, most of whom were tourists.

Baisran is a small meadow three to four km from the Pahalgam market, and tourists take horses to reach the place as there is no motorable road to it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cut short his Saudi Arabia trip due to the terror attack.

He had a brief meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the airport.

PM Modi strongly condemned the terror attack, stating that the guilty will be brought to justice and reaffirming India's“unshakable” resolve to fight terrorism.