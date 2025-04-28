Peace Lies Broken

Representational Photo

The last few days have made it painfully clear: we are back to square one along the Line of Control. In the aftermath of the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, the fragile calm that had prevailed over the LoC for the better part of the past few years has shattered. The Indian and Pakistani armies have traded fire across Poonch and Kupwara for four consecutive days, with Pakistani troops resorting to unprovoked small-arms fire. Indian forces have given a befitting reply to firing from Pakistani positions. The message, however, is unmistakable, a dangerous spiral of hostility is taking shape once again.

The government's response to the Pahalgam attack has been swift and tough. New Delhi suspended the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty, closed the Attari land crossing, expelled Pakistani military attaches, and ordered Pakistanis who entered through land borders to leave by May 1. The measures mark a serious diplomatic rupture between two neighbours. The terrorist attack at Pahalgam left India with no option but to react. And these are just initial steps. The prime minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that India will pursue the Pahalgam attackers“to the end of earth.” The PM has vowed to“identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers” and this has resonated with a country that is justifiably outraged.

As things stand, the LoC ceasefire between the two countries seems to be all but over. It was an agreement, which although first signed in 2002, was reinstituted in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. It was one of the oddest circumstances for the agreement to be restored as at that time the relationship between the two neighbours had sunk to its lowest. And since then the understanding has held, despite apparently zero diplomatic engagement between the two countries. After the Pahalgam attack, the situation in India is such that few are in a position to call for business as usual relationship with Pakistan. The people are rightly calling for justice for the victims of the terror attack.

It is a tough situation. The ceasefire is crumbling. Dialogue is dead. And Kashmir once again finds itself caught between crosshairs. Tourism has received a mortal setback and terrorism is once again rearing its head. Worse, the clouds of a potential war are hovering over the region, with unpredictable consequences. At the same time, it has become difficult to urge the central government to pull back from the brink. However, there is hope that in the end the tough situation will resolve itself. Here's hoping with hope.