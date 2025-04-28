BCCI Congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin After He Receives Padma Shri Award

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Ravichandran Ashwin after the veteran spinner was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award, India's fourth-highest civilian honour by President Droupadi Murmu, as part of the 2025 list of Padma awardees.

The announcement, made on January 25, sees Ashwin as the only cricketer to be recognised this year, underscoring his immense contribution to the sport.

"Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 on being conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Hon'ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn, honouring his remarkable achievements and an illustrious career with tea, India," BCCI posted on X

Ashwin's career has been a journey of consistency, brilliance, and match-winning performances, particularly in the longest format of the game. Known for his sharp cricketing mind, Ashwin has been a force to reckon with in Test cricket, both with the ball and the bat. He retired from international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Tropht 2024-24 at the end of the third Test in Brisbane, which ended in a draw due to rain, bringing down the curtain on a decorated career that spanned over a decade.

Ashwin's decision to retire was a surprise to many. His last appearance came during India's home series against New Zealand in 2024, a series in which Ashwin failed to make a significant impact, marking one of his rare failures on home soil. Prior to that, his omission from India's squad for the Perth Test in the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy left fans and critics wondering about his future in the team.

Ashwin did play in the Adelaide Test, but his involvement in the match was limited, leading to his eventual decision to step away from international cricket.

Despite the somewhat underwhelming end to his career, Ashwin's numbers are a testament to his greatness. With 537 Test wickets at an average of 24.00, he is India's second-highest wicket-taker in the format, behind only Anil Kumble.

His ability to pick up wickets in all conditions, especially in overseas tours, has made him one of the most valuable bowlers in India's Test lineup. On top of his impressive bowling record, Ashwin has also contributed significantly with the bat, scoring 3503 runs in Test cricket, including six centuries and 14 half-centuries.

Ashwin's cricketing intelligence and versatility, along with his match-winning contributions, played a vital role in India's success in Test cricket. Notably, India remained undefeated in home Test series from 2012 to 2024, a streak that was broken only by New Zealand. However, Ashwin's consistency and leadership in the spin department were central to the team's dominance at home and abroad.

Ashwin's IPL journey has come full circle as he returned to his first franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. CSK secured Ashwin's services for Rs 9.75 crore, bringing back a player who had been an integral part of their success from 2009 to 2015.

Over the years, Ashwin represented several teams - including the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings (where he also served as captain), Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals.