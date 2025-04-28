Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-28 10:14:47
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:29 AM EST - Hudbay Minerals Inc. : Today announced the signing of an agreement with the Mosakahiken Cree Nation on exploration activities in their traditional and ancestral territory, including at Hudbay's Talbot deposit south of Snow Lake, Manitoba. Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $10.30.

