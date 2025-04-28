Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - Tecsys Inc : Today announced that Carolina Cat, a leading provider of construction and power generation equipment, has selected Tecsys' OmniTM Warehouse Management System (WMS) to optimize their distribution operations. The strategic decision to adopt Tecsys' OmniTM WMS will support Carolina Cat's growth ambitions and enhance their ability to deliver exceptional service across their network. Tecsys Inc shares T are trading unchanged at $39.70.

