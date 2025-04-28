403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - Appili Therapeutics Inc. : Announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the Mexican Patent Office have granted new patent claims protecting its oral formulation of metronidazole, LIKMEZ®TM. Appili Therapeutics Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.03.
