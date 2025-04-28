Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Appili Therapeutics Inc.

Appili Therapeutics Inc.


2025-04-28 10:14:46
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - Appili Therapeutics Inc. : Announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the Mexican Patent Office have granted new patent claims protecting its oral formulation of metronidazole, LIKMEZ®TM. Appili Therapeutics Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.03.

MENAFN28042025000212011056ID1109481353

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search