Canadians Work From Home More Than Any Other Country: Survey

Canadians work remotely from home more than anywhere else in the world, according to a new global survey.

Researchers at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research found that Canadians work from home an average of 1.9 days per week.

The result was more time spent working at home in Canada than any other country. The United Kingdom ranked second after Canada, followed by Finland, the U.S., and Germany.

The results come from a survey of 16,000 people in 40 countries. However, the results only include respondents who are college or university graduates and is not representative of all workers.

Researchers said they targeted so called“white collar workers” because they are more likely to have the ability for some work from home.

The survey results were categorized by country and region.

Working from home was most common in English-speaking countries – Canada, the U.K., U.S., Australia, New Zealand and Ireland, for example.

The countries that ranked lowest for remote work are Greece, China, Japan and South Korea.

The survey results also suggest that remote work has declined substantially from the Covid-19 pandemic and now stabilized.

Employees who have children were found to be more likely to split their workdays between home and the office.

A survey in October 2024 by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), a union for federal government workers, found that 81% of Canadians believe remote work is good for them.

Only 15% of respondents in the PSAC survey endorsed working onsite or in the office full time.