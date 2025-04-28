Azerbaijani,Turkish Chess Federations Sign Agreement

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A cooperation agreement has been signed between the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) and the Turkish Chess Federation (TCF), Azernews reports.

The event was attended by ACF President Mahir Mammadov, TCF President Fethi Apaydin, and International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich.

According to the agreement, the implementation of various projects aimed at the development of chess, the participation of national teams in joint preparations, training camps for judges, and other issues are envisaged.

The Turkish Chess Federation is the governing chess organization within Turkiye.

The TSF was founded in 1954, and became a member of the FIDE in 1962. The federation was integrated into the General Directorate of Youth and Sports in 1991, gaining its official nationwide recognition.

The TSF is also member of the European Chess Union and Mediterranean Chess Association.

The federation organized chess international chess tournaments like 34th and 40th Chess Olympiads, Women's World Chess Championship, Women's World Team Championship, World Team Chess Championships, etc.

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation was founded in 1920. Elman Rustamov has been president of the National Chess Federation since 2007.

The first World Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan was arranged at the Baku Crystal Hall, a multipurpose sports and concert arena. The chess tournament gathered about 2,000 chess masters from 175 countries.

The FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku also managed to captivate chess enthusiasts with its high-level competition and thrilling encounters.