Russia Intends To Supply Gas To Iran - Ukraine Intel

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia plans to start supplying its natural gas to Iran as early as 2025, utilizing both existing gas mains and laying new branches.

That's according to a report by Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service (SZRU ), Ukrinform reports, referring to the agency's website.

As noted, the existing transmission infrastructure (the Mozdok - Shirvanovka - Hajiqabul - Astara - Abadan pipe) will allow for annually supplying up to 1.8 billion cubic meters.

The price is currently being negotiated so the exact date for the launch of supplies is yet to be set.

The estimated annual capacity of the new gas project is up to 55 bcm. In early 2025, the parties sealed the agreement on the route of the new pipe, which will pass through Azerbaijan's territory.

Besides cooperation on gas, Iran is poised to erect a new nuclear power plant using a Russian credit line.

The SZRU says the Iran-Russia gas project, if implemented, creates new opportunities for diversifying Russian exports amid Western sanctions. It could also serve as another way to repay with Tehran for its military assistance in the war against Ukraine. For Iran, the project opens an opportunity to cover the gas deficit for households in the country's north, since the nation's gas fields are located in the south.

Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine