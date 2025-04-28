Ukraine Responds To Putin's 'Ceasefire': Why Wait Until May 8?
This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.
"If Russia truly wants peace, it must cease fire immediately. Why wait until May 8th? If the fire can be ceased now and since any date for 30 days - so it is real, not just for a parade. Ukraine is ready to support a lasting, durable, and full ceasefire. And this is what we are constantly proposing, for at least 30 days," Ukraine's Foreign Minister wrote.Read also: Zelensky, EU share position on ceasefire - European Commission
As previously reported, Vladimir Putin announced a "ceasefire" from May 8 to 11 to mark Victory Day, celebrated in Russia.
