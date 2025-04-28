Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Responds To Putin's 'Ceasefire': Why Wait Until May 8?

Ukraine Responds To Putin's 'Ceasefire': Why Wait Until May 8?


2025-04-28 10:10:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is ready to support a lasting, reliable, and full ceasefire and calls on Russia to declare it immediately for 30 days, rather than just "for a parade."

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

"If Russia truly wants peace, it must cease fire immediately. Why wait until May 8th? If the fire can be ceased now and since any date for 30 days - so it is real, not just for a parade. Ukraine is ready to support a lasting, durable, and full ceasefire. And this is what we are constantly proposing, for at least 30 days," Ukraine's Foreign Minister wrote.

Read also: Zelensky, EU share position on ceasefire - European Commission

As previously reported, Vladimir Putin announced a "ceasefire" from May 8 to 11 to mark Victory Day, celebrated in Russia.

MENAFN28042025000193011044ID1109481300

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search