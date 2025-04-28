403
Virtusa Recognized Among India's Best Workplacestm For Women 2024
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / India, 28th April 2025: Virtusa Corporation, a global leader in digital engineering and IT services, has again earned a place on India's Best WorkplacesTM for Women 2024 – Top 100 (Large) list by Great Place To Work® India. This marks the second consecutive year Virtusa has received this prestigious recognition, reaffirming its deep-rooted commitment to building a workplace where diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the core of its culture.
The recognition highlights Virtusa's sustained efforts to create an environment where women are empowered to lead, grow, and succeed. Among hundreds of organizations evaluated across the country, Virtusa stood out for its inclusive leadership, progressive policies, and commitment to equitable opportunities for all employees.
Reflecting on the achievement, Lori Mullane, Chief People Officer at Virtusa, said,“This recognition is not just an award but a celebration of our ongoing efforts to create a workplace where everyone, especially women, can feel empowered to lead, grow, and succeed. We are committed to building a culture of inclusivity where each individual's potential is recognized and nurtured. This achievement is a testament to all the amazing Virtusans helping us build a brighter, more equal future for all."
Virtusa's inclusion on this distinguished list stems from its targeted initiatives to advance gender equity and support the growth of women in technology. From leadership development and mentorship programs to flexible work arrangements and inclusive workplace policies, Virtusa continues to invest in meaningful actions that drive positive change.
As the company moves forward, its unwavering focus on diversity and inclusion remains central to its business strategy, strengthening Virtusa's role as a people-first organization and a leader in shaping inclusive workplaces within the IT industry.
About Virtusa Corporation:
Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 27,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.
Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.
