Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait FM, Arab League Chief Discuss Regional, Global Events


2025-04-28 10:07:17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 28 (KUNA) - Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya met Monday with the Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Aboul Gheit, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
In a statement, the foreign ministry said that during the meeting latest regional and global events were touched on. (end)
nma


MENAFN28042025000071011013ID1109481284

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search