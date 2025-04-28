403
Kuwait FM, Arab League Chief Discuss Regional, Global Events
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 28 (KUNA) - Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya met Monday with the Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Aboul Gheit, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
In a statement, the foreign ministry said that during the meeting latest regional and global events were touched on. (end)
