MV Transportation Appoints Transportation Industry Leader Nuria I. Fernandez To Board Of Directors

DALLAS, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MV Transportation, Inc., a recognized leader in passenger transportation services, today announced the appointment of Nuria I. Fernandez to its Board of Directors, further strengthening the company's strategic leadership and commitment to innovation and community mobility.

Fernandez brings over 35 years of distinguished experience in public and private transportation systems to the MV Board. She is the Principal and CEO of AMDC Consulting LLC, a transportation strategic advisory services firm. In 2021, she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the 15th Administrator of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), where she oversaw a $20 billion annual portfolio supporting infrastructure modernization, technology advancement, and fleet innovation across the country's transit systems. This was the second time Fernandez was selected to lead the FTA, having been appointed as Acting Administrator in 1999 after initially serving as Deputy Administrator.

"I am honored to join MV Transportation's Board of Directors and contribute to its mission of delivering innovative and reliable mobility solutions," said Fernandez. "I am impressed with the MV leadership team's commitment to world-class safety, outstanding customer service and operational excellence. They have done extraordinary work in revitalizing and strengthening the new MV, and I am excited to support the team as we build on an already robust foundation."

Prior to the FTA, Fernandez led the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), where she guided major capital projects like the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) extension into Silicon Valley and launched the VTA Innovation Center to foster forward-thinking transit solutions.

Her leadership also includes senior roles at the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Chicago Transit Authority, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, and as Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Aviation. She has served on numerous boards, including as Chair of the American Public Transportation Association and the Mineta Transportation Institute Board of Trustees.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nuria to the MV Board," said MV Transportation Executive Chairman and CEO Harry Wilson. "Her extraordinary background and visionary leadership across all of our business lines will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and deliver high-impact, community-focused mobility solutions across North America."

About MV Transportation, Inc.

MV Transportation is the leading provider of paratransit services and the largest privately-owned passenger transportation contracting firm in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, MV partners with cities, counties, transit agencies, and private entities across North America to provide safe, efficient, and customer-focused transportation solutions.

