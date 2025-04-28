More Jackpots. More Winners. Every Hour: Fanduel Casino Jackpots Is Officially Live In Three States

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FanDuel Casino Jackpots is now available for all players in New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania. FanDuel Casino officially adds Pennsylvania as the third state to launch FanDuel Casino Jackpots. Since FanDuel Casino Jackpots launched in early 2025, over 50,000 players have won on FanDuel Casino, with more than 1500 winners per day.

"At FanDuel Casino we're all about the winning feeling, and with FanDuel Casino Jackpots we're taking it up a level with more jackpots and more winners than ever before" says Andrew Gradwell, Senior Vice President of FanDuel Casino. "Adding this extra layer of excitement onto our range of top and exclusive games, players now have more chances to win every time they play one of their favorite online casino games."

FanDuel Casino acquired player engagement specialist BeyondPlay in February 2024. By adding BeyondPlay to FanDuel Casino, the company has strengthened its industry leading customer experience. "We are incredibly proud to deliver on our promise to the FanDuel team by providing them with best-in-class jackpot technology, leveraging the deep expertise of our team at BeyondPlay," says Karolina Pelc, CEO of BeyondPlay. "This launch is something we've been eagerly anticipating, and seeing it go live across three states is a true testament to the strength of collaboration between our teams - now all part of FanDuel."

