Exactech Marks Global Milestone Using Industry-First Ankle Navigation Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The international introduction of GPS Ankle represents a significant milestone for Exactech and underscores our commitment to delivering first-to-world, smart surgical solutions across the globe," Exactech President and CEO Darin Johnson said. "By seamlessly integrating advanced technology with real-time analytics, GPS empowers surgeons to make data-driven decisions throughout total joint surgery. We are thrilled that Australia is our first international market to use this groundbreaking technology, and we look forward to expanding its continued positive impact within Australia and beyond."

"GPS Ankle delivers a new level of precision to my ankle replacement procedures," said Mr. Schneider. "It provides real-time feedback in the O.R. to determine if my resections are aligning with my preoperative plan and allows me to adapt on the spot. Its dynamic adaptability, ability to quantify soft tissue and accuracy make this a game-changer for me and my patients."

GPS Ankle is a first-of-its-kind technology, which uses proprietary active tracker technology and a compact touchscreen tablet in the sterile field to provide surgeons with dynamic intraoperative feedback throughout their cases. The system was first launched in the U.S. in late 2024 and is compatible with the company's flagship Vantage® Total Ankle System , including the mobile bearing implant, which was used during this surgery.

GPS Ankle is part of the Active Intelligence® ecosystem of smart technologies that empowers surgeons with data-rich, low-cost solutions to help improve patient outcomes. In pre-clinical testing, GPS Ankle demonstrated accuracy within 2mm and 2 degrees relative to CT-based surgical planning.1-3

GPS Ankle is currently under special access in Australia. To learn more about this technology, visit .

References:

Data on file.Rueff M. et al. Accuracy and Precision Evaluation of Image-based Computer Assisted Surgical System for Total Ankle Arthroplasty. ORS 2024.Rueff M. et al. Evaluation of error sources for an Image-based Computer Assisted Surgical System for Total Ankle Arthroplasty. ORS 2024.

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical technology leader that empowers orthopaedic surgeons with innovative implants, surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® (AI) ecosystem of smart technologies to give patients EXACTLY what they need to regain mobility. Visit for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn , Vumedi , YouTube , Instagram and X .

SOURCE Exactech, Inc