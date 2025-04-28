Guru Wireless To Demonstrate Persistent Flight Drone Capabilities At SOF Week 2025
What:
GuRu Wireless at SOF Week 2025
Where:
GuRu Wireless booth 5117 in Accelerator Alley, Marriott Water Street Level 2, Tampa, Florida
When:
Accelerator Alley Exhibit Days are from May 6-7, 2025
You can see a demonstration of the GuRu Wireless technology for persistent ISR here: .
About GuRu Wireless
GuRu Wireless, Inc. is making adaptive, long-range wireless energy transfer possible to enable new applications and markets where batteries or wires aren't feasible. Founded in 2017 by a team of scientists and engineers from Caltech, the company has successfully completed several proof-of-concept projects with leading customers in industrial, commercial and defense applications. Starting in 2024, the company embarked on a path to develop complete end-to-end purpose-built solutions for persistent flight and ISR capabilities via small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS). This is a game-changer for critical missions in defense, national security, and public safety. Enabled by our scalable, proprietary Long-range Wireless Power Beaming (LRWPB) technology platform, our solutions enable sUAS to remain in the air for extended durations, or indefinitely, eliminating the need to land for battery change-outs, charging, or physical connections (tether) to a power source. The company is backed by strategic investors including some of the world's most progressive and forward-looking companies focused on deep technology. See: and follow us on LinkedIn.
GuRu Wireless and the GuRu logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of GuRu Wireless, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.
