Picturesque Dahlias Beautifully Bloom On New Stamps

These 10 colorful, floral stamps feature close-up images of dahlias and their pistils. The pink, white, yellow, magenta and red blossoms were photographed in private gardens using natural light.

Dahlias are native to Mexico and Central America, where they grow as wildflowers and were cultivated in Aztec gardens. Around 1789, the director of the Botanical Garden of Mexico City sent dahlia seeds to the Royal Botanical Garden in Madrid. From there, they spread to other European cities where they became popular because they are easily hybridized and cultivated. Many new types emerged during this time. These gorgeous new varieties prompted a dizzying frenzy of dahlia growing, which reached its apex during the Victorian era.

By the mid-19th century, dahlias had arrived in the United States, where they also flourished. Through the years, as backyard gardeners looked to less flamboyant plants that were easier to maintain, dahlias lost favor. Today, they have experienced a resurgence in popularity in the United States and worldwide.

Greg Breeding, an art director for the Postal Service, designed the stamps using images by photographer Denise Ippolito.

Dahlias are being issued as Forever stamps in booklets of 20 and coils of 3,000 and 10,000. They will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price. News of the stamps are being shared with the hashtag #DahliaStamps .

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps/shopstamps , by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon . Additional information on stamps, First Day of Issue Ceremonies and stamp inspired products can be found at StampsForever .

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 169 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America , to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom . Follow us on X , formerly known as Twitter; Facebook , Instagram ; Pinterest ; Threads and LinkedIn . Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel . For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps and .

Contact: Jim McKean

[email protected]

usps/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service